U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.75
    -8.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,760.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,132.25
    -32.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.30
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.01
    +0.73 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.40
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.48 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8510
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,734.63
    +588.45 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.08
    +14.82 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.70
    -5.22 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Teva Canada Charts a New Prescription for Care

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TEVA

- New initiatives planned to spark dialogue on future healthcare delivery –

April 5, 2022 – National Caregiver Day in Canada

  • In partnership with People Before Patients, Teva Canada launches a series of five podcasts featuring healthcare thought leaders who share their vision of a future healthcare system that supports patient and caregivers at all stages of life

  • Teva Canada launches the Prescription for Care national online survey to gather ideas on what the future of Canadian healthcare should look like from all perspectives

  • Teva Canada to host a free, live virtual event on May 10, 2022, featuring Keynote speaker and mental health advocate, Michael Landsberg and podcast experts, convened to re-imagine how our healthcare system can and should work for all Canadians

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - What if there was a better way to support Canadian patients and caregivers and change the way we deliver healthcare? Since 2019, Teva Canada has been committed to supporting the important work of Canada's 8.1M unpaid caregivers through the Caregiver-Friendly Pharmacy (CFP) program. Recognizing the significant challenges experienced by caregivers into the third year of the pandemic, Teva Canada is expanding its focus to uncover new ideas, turning to healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers to re-imagine a healthcare system that better supports Canadians at all stages of life.

Teva Canada Charts a New #PrescriptionForCare - Join a live virtual event on May 10, 2022 - 12:00 pm EDT - www.tevacanada.com/en/canada/prescription-for-care (CNW Group/Teva Canada)
Teva Canada Charts a New #PrescriptionForCare - Join a live virtual event on May 10, 2022 - 12:00 pm EDT - www.tevacanada.com/en/canada/prescription-for-care (CNW Group/Teva Canada)

Teva Canada Charts a New #PrescriptionForCare - Join a Live Virtual Event on May 10, 2022 - 12:00 pm EDT

"Teva Canada is pleased on National Caregiver Day to be partnering with People Before Patients, a movement that invites everyone to engage in healthcare reform," says Teva Canada General Manager, Christine Poulin. "We're bringing health and wellness visionaries to the table to discuss what a healthcare system would look like if health and care co-existed in better balance. This is especially important for today's caregiver who juggles many roles in managing the wellbeing of loved ones, often with complex needs in a complex healthcare system."

According to the General Social Survey – Caregiving and Care Receiving1 (compiled pre-pandemic, released in 2022), one in four Canadians aged 15 or older are providing care for family members or friends with a long-term condition, a physical or mental disability or problems related to aging. (More than 20,000 respondents polled represent 31 million Canadians.)

Women account for almost two-thirds of caregivers providing 20 or more hours of care per week and those providing that level of care are more likely to report their caregiving responsibilities to be stressful or very stressful2. A further 86 per cent of respondents who provide more than 20 hours of care per week felt they were unable to spend as much time with their family and more than three-quarters (78 per cent) reported spending less time participating in social activities and with friends3.

"The pandemic meant that many Canadians experienced the limitations of our healthcare system. Countless caregivers have had to fill in the gaps when caring for a family member or friend who is vulnerable. Through a number of new initiatives, we are creating a platform for the exchange of ideas, big and small, that empowers caregivers to collaborate with health professionals and stakeholders for a better system," says People Before Patients' CEO Mark Stolow.

Charting A Prescription for Care
To get the conversation started, today Teva Canada launches a 5-week series of podcasts featuring insights from valued healthcare thought leaders in Canada, including:

  • April 5, 2022 Scott Swanson, Caregiver to elderly parents, Vancouver, British Columbia

  • April 12, 2022 Dr. Danielle Paes, Chief Pharmacist at the Canadian Pharmacists' Association, Markham, Ontario

  • April 19, 2022 Karine Degré, Nurse, Montreal, Quebec

  • April 26, 2022 Dr. Nicole Didyk, Gerontologist, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario

  • May 3, 2022 Bhaskar Goswami, Wellness Visionary, Montreal, Quebec

Each guest will reflect on an important pillar of the healthcare system and will highlight what their personal prescription for the future of Canadian healthcare should encapsulate. As National Caregiver month closes out, the speakers will come together for a unique panel discussion on May 10, 2022, featuring a keynote address from #SickNotWeak founder and mental health advocate, Michael Landsberg. Having much experience as a caregiver to someone with a mental illness, and open about his own struggles with depression, he has front-row perspective on the unique challenges of caregiving for someone with a mental illness versus a physical one.

To harvest the collective experiences and visions of what the future of healthcare should look like, Teva Canada has developed the "Prescription for Care" national online survey. From today through to May 31, 2022, the survey will capture ideas from adult Canadians who care about their health and the health of their communities. Findings from this national online survey will be compiled and a framework for change paper will be shared with key healthcare and government stakeholders. It will be available to the public on Teva Canada's website and via social channels.

"We're looking to healthcare users, including patients, paid and unpaid caregivers and those within the healthcare system to draw on their experiences and provide their unique insights," says Jason Soler, Senior Director, Marketing & Market Access for Teva Canada. "The role of Caregiver has evolved over the decades, but have the supports that are required to maintain best care for both patients and caregivers kept up with the pace? We're eager to review the ideas and outcomes from the survey to present an overview of what's working for caregivers and where more help is needed."

About the Teva Canada Caregiver-Friendly Pharmacy
In 2019 Teva Canada launched the Caregiver Friendly Pharmacy (CFP) program – a national program that supports caregivers with online tools and resources and empowers pharmacists to identify and engage with caregivers.

The CFP includes:

  • Downloadable Online Caregiver resources used by over a quarter of a million Canadians including:

About Teva Canada
Teva Canada, headquartered in Toronto, has provided affordable healthcare solutions to Canadians for over 50 years, building their trust one prescription at a time with now more than 290,0004 prescriptions filled each day with our products, representing 1 of every 5 generic prescriptions in Canada5. The company specializes in the development, production, and marketing of high-quality generic prescription pharmaceuticals and, through our branded division, focuses on a diverse line of speciality and biopharmaceutical products in a variety of therapeutic areas such as central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, oncology and rheumatology. Teva Canada's commitment to helping improve the lives of Canadians also extends to the Teva Caregiver program – providing tools and resources for Canadians navigating the care journey. Teva Canada employs more than 900 professionals, had sales of nearly $1.2 billion6 in 2021, and markets more than 3207 products in over 9357 SKUs in Canada. We are a proud subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Learn more at www.tevacanada.com.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people's lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

1Statistics Canada, "Differences in the characteristics of caregivers and caregiving arrangements of Canadians, 2018. Released 2022-01-14 https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220114/dq220114c-info-eng.htm

2Statistics Canada, "Differences in the characteristics of caregivers and caregiving arrangements of Canadians, 2018. Released 2022-01-14

3Statistics Canada, "Differences in the characteristics of caregivers and caregiving arrangements of Canadians, 2018. Released 2022-01-14 https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220114/dq220114c-info-eng.htm

4Source: IQVIA CDH Compuscript TRx MAT Dec 2021.

5Source: IQVIA Compuscript Trx MAT 2021.12.

6Source: IQVIA CDH & Compuscript MAT Dec 2021.

7Source: Teva Price list January 17, 2022.

Today, on #NationalCaregiverDay, we celebrate the extraordinary impact of caregiving. #TevaCanada invites you to help reimagine the future of Canadian healthcare, in #PrescriptionForCare, a free Facebook Live event. Register at: www.tevacanada.com/en/canada/prescription-for-care (CNW Group/Teva Canada)
Today, on #NationalCaregiverDay, we celebrate the extraordinary impact of caregiving. #TevaCanada invites you to help reimagine the future of Canadian healthcare, in #PrescriptionForCare, a free Facebook Live event. Register at: www.tevacanada.com/en/canada/prescription-for-care (CNW Group/Teva Canada)
Teva Logo (CNW Group/Teva Canada)
Teva Logo (CNW Group/Teva Canada)

SOURCE Teva Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c9580.html

Recommended Stories

  • Curis Plummets To 52-Week Low After FDA Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial

    The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's (NASDAQ: CRIS) TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The TakeAim Leukemia study is evaluating emavusertib (CA-4948) as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax No new patients will be enrolled in the study. Current study participants benefitting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at 300mg BID o

  • Athersys closing in on commercialization of its stem cell therapy

    The Cleveland company said its Japanese partner has completed follow-up examinations of ischemic stroke patients who were treated with MultiStem.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Now That A Fourth Covid Shot Is In Play?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA mulls a possible fourth Covid shot from Pfizer and BioNTech? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • BCLI: Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Deciding on Next Steps for NurOwn®…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BCLI READ THE FULL BCLI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Moving Forward with NurOwn® in ALS BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is developing NurOwn as a treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company recently published results from the Phase 3 trial of NurOwn in Muscle and Nerve

  • Doylestown Health receives $5M gift from Johnson & Johnson chairman Alex Gorsky, wife

    Alex and Pat Gorsky are doing more than just serving as honorary chairs of Doylestown Health's One Vision fundraising campaign. The campaign has now raised nearly $92 million toward its goal of $100 million by 2023 — the year Doylestown Hospital turns 100. The bulk of the Gorsky's new gift, $4 million, will support the Gorsky Heart and Vascular Suite established as part of the Woodall Center for Heart and Vascular Care that opened in December 2017.

  • This New COVID Variant Is the Most Unpredictable One Yet

    Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e

  • HALF OF IBS PATIENTS SURVEYED REPORT IBS SYMPTOMS MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE IN THE PAST YEAR

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today released the results from the second edition of its Patient Perspectives Survey, an annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The curr

  • The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

    MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News

  • Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

    Kyleen Waltman may also lose a leg

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People It's "Absolutely Critical" to Do This Now

    For the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been hoping for light at the end of the tunnel. And while we've made incredible progress, there have been serious setbacks. The pandemic has been marked by ups and downs: After the introduction of the Omicron variant led to a surge over the winter, COVID numbers declined rapidly, but now there are some signs of the trend reversing. As of March 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that daily new COVID cases were do

  • Zoos Nationwide Temporarily Close Bird Exhibits in Response to Bird Flu Outbreak

    The current avian flu outbreak has led to over 20 million bird deaths in 24 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

  • Wave Life Sciences Jump As Low Doses of WVE-004 Lowers Disease Biomarker In Neurological Indications

    Wave Life Sciences Ltd's (NASDAQ: WVE) FOCUS-C9 study of WVE-004 shows reductions of poly(GP) dipeptide repeat proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with low, single doses of WVE-004. The Phase 1b/2a trial is assessing WVE-004 in C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (C9-FTD). Poly(GP) is a key C9-ALS/C9-FTD disease biomarker that, when reduced in CSF, indicates WVE-004's engagement of target in the brain and spinal cord. Reductions in poly(GP) wer

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...

  • Future Family takes in new capital as need for fertility treatments increases

    Less than a year after taking a small Series A extension, Future Family, a startup aiming to make fertility services, like IVF and egg freezing, more accessible, is back with $25 million in Series B funding. Munich Re Ventures led the round and was joined by TriVentures, MS&AD Ventures and ORIX and existing investors Aspect Ventures, Mindset Ventures, at.inc/ and OurCrowd.

  • Covid symptoms list expanded to include nine new signs including feeling tired

    The Covid symptoms list has been expanded to include nine new signs of the virus amid concerns there could be a "free-for-all" of staff sickness.

  • Selena Gomez says she's 'happier' after being off social media for over 4 years: 'It makes me feel normal'

    The mental health advocate is releasing a new platform to help others cope with their own struggles.

  • What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

    637 cases of the new variant have been detected in England

  • Got COVID? Here Are All The Treatments Available Right Now.

    From monoclonal antibodies to antivirals, this guide has everything you need to know about addressing an infection.

  • SC House committee readies for medical marijuana hearing

    A South Carolina House committee is holding a rare Monday meeting to listen to people’s thoughts on a bill that would allow the use of medical marijuana in South Carolina.