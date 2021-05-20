Teva Celebrates Pride with an Expansive Collection and Donation to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Footwear Brand Releases Lineup of Bold Rainbow Sandals in Tandem with $35k Donation in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community and Pride Month

GOLETA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the release of its 2021 Pride Pack, a collection of all-gender sandals and accessories, that proudly stands out in celebration of individuality and equality. To celebrate the launch and honor Pride Month, Teva will make a $35,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Teva - Midform Universal Pride and Flatform Universal Stripe

Over the past 40 years, the Human Rights Campaign has worked to improve the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation envisions and works towards a world free of bias, discrimination, and inequality.

"The entire Human Rights Campaign community is thankful to Teva for joining us in the fight for full equality for all LGBTQ people," said Ellen Kahn, Senior Director of Programs and Partnerships at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. "This initiative is a great way to give back to communities and to help create an inclusive and equitable future. We are grateful to Teva for creating a way for people to show their pride while demonstrating their commitment to advancing LGBTQ equality."

Built to inspire freedom and express individuality, the multicolored Pride Pack includes a variety of iconic Teva silhouettes in extended sizing for the whole family. For the first time, the pride offering extends to pet accessories, inviting furry friends to the celebration. Every piece in the collection showcases the multicolored, meaningful stripes of the rainbow flag and features sustainable straps made with traceable, verified REPREVE® recycled plastic yarn. Through this collection, Teva hopes to take fans on a journey of self-expression and provide every member in the community a bold platform for unrestricted movement.

"As a brand that stands for freedom—the freedom to roam, freedom of expression, and freedom to be your most authentic self—it is a pleasure to support the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's work to create a safer and more equitable world for our LGTBQ+ community," said Anders Bergstrom, GM of Teva.

Fronting the collection with an extra dose of shimmer, the rainbow pride prism shines on the Original Universal Pride ($50), Midform Universal Pride ($60), and Mid Universal Pride ($60) through a metallic rainbow pride flag accent strap. To embolden the bold, the colors of the flag are also popped on the sandal hardware and outsoles. The celebration never has to stop with each silhouette packing classic Teva comfort through a robust EVA footbed and easy on-and-off sustainable straps.

For those who like to express themselves a little louder is the all-gender Flatform Universal Stripe ($75). Created to make a colorful statement about equality, the Flatform Universal Stripe showcases the rainbow pride flag on a vibrantly striped, elevated midsole and durable outsole. Celebrating individuality big and small, the collection expands to the whole family with the Kids and Youth Hurricane XLT2 ($40), which is ready for all-day wear with a grippy rubber outsole and finished with a soft heel-strap. The collection is completed with multi-sized collars and leashes ($15-30) for our furry friends that proudly display the bright and bold rainbow webbing made from REPREVE® recycled plastic yarn.

The collection is available for purchase at Teva.com and specialty retailers.

About Teva®:

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at Teva.com or follow @Teva.

About HRCF:

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 600,000 clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Teva Logo (PRNewsFoto/Teva)

