tevixMD and FastAuth Form Alliance to Help Healthcare Providers Improve the Patient Experience

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tevixMD and FastAuth have entered into a strategic alliance to provide an all-in-one verification and prior authorization platform. This platform will improve healthcare providers revenue cycle management process by increasing operational efficiency, reducing patient wait times and speeding up the approval process from payers.

The CMS recently proposed a rule regarding payers to implement electronic prior authorization systems by 2026. According to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, "The prior authorization and interoperability proposals were announcing they would streamline the prior authorization process and promote healthcare data sharing to improve the care experience across providers, patients and caregivers".

Providers will benefit from this partnership by using an integrated platform providing electronic prior authorization, access to real- time data for demographic validation and insurance verification based on retrieval of plan-specific requirements for thousands of payers. "As market demands placed on providers and payers continue to emerge, tevixMD looks to stay ahead by providing solutions that increase operational efficiency and improve the patient experience. The collaboration with Fast Auth will accelerate the prior authorization process for patients, providers and payers", said Stephen Passalacqua, CEO tevixMD.

"We're enabling a connected and automated infrastructure to reduce the administrative and care costs associated with the current system," said Cyrus Peyrovian, CEO, FastAuth. "By embedding tevixMD's industry leading demographic verification and insurance eligibility into our platform, we'll be able to expedite the prior authorization process, prevent front-end claim denials, and reduce delays in care."

In addition to creating a more seamless experience for providers and payers, the real winners here will be the patients. Closing the automation gaps eases administrative burden which in turn reduces patient wait times for services.

This partnership contributes to tevixMD's mission of empowering healthcare organizations to realize revenue transformation through real-time patient intelligent verification data solutions. tevixMD matches patients to their insurance status, preventing claim rejections and denials due to stale or inaccurate information. It's the only solution that provides real-world, accurate patient data and insurance/Medicare, Advantage Plan coverage information with minimal identification requirements.

FastAuth enables providers to retrieve plan-specific requirements and automates the submission and status checking process across payers and utilization management companies. The platform optimizes operations and patient scheduling through analytics, such as payer turnaround times. FastAuth's developer-friendly API can be integrated with electronic health record systems and other digital health applications.

By accurately verifying patient demographics and insurance eligibility in combination with FastAuth's prior authorization, healthcare providers will experience significant improvements in collections, staff productivity and patient experience.

To learn more about how tevixMD or FastAuth can help your organization, please contact us at www.tevixmd.com/contact or www.fastauth.com

