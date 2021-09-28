U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.00
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,775.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,121.25
    -73.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.20
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.65
    +1.20 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.70
    -9.30 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.18 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3360
    +0.3580 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,364.75
    -1,667.80 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.64
    -51.88 (-4.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Tevva unveils bold electric truck designed for the real world

·2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric truck pioneer Tevva has unveiled the new Tevva Truck – the first British designed 7.5-tonne electric truck intended for mass production.

The Tevva Truck: New British designed and manufactured zero tailpipe emission fully electric truck launch at Freight in the City Expo at Alexandra Palace 28 September.
The Tevva Truck: New British designed and manufactured zero tailpipe emission fully electric truck launch at Freight in the City Expo at Alexandra Palace 28 September.

The Tevva Truck will address the immediate industry need to electrify, with the EU committed to net zero emissions by 2050 alongside a proposed ban on the sale of all polluting vehicles by 2035[1].

It offers a range of up to 250 km in fully electric form or up to 500 km with its patented range extender technology REX, which has now been upgraded to use hydrogen fuel cells.

Engineered by a team led by Ken Scott, formerly Engineering Director at both Bentley and Alexander Dennis, and styled by Dale Grewer, former Chief Designer at Jaguar Land Rover, the Tevva Truck will be manufactured in a brand-new facility in the London Thames Freeport area providing close proximity to central London and Europe. The facility is expected to begin manufacturing 3,000 trucks per annum by 2023.

Thanks to Tevva's strong supplier partnerships, fleet operators can benefit from an extremely reliable BEV powertrain paired with an exceptionally robust and proven truck-derived chassis.

Asher Bennett, Founder and CEO of Tevva, said: "Technology is transforming the commercial vehicle sector at pace, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient. But meaningful change is a gradual process, it must happen one step at a time, even if those changes are needed in fast succession. The Tevva Truck provides a natural transition into electrification for fleet managers, providing total peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range and reliability."

The Tevva Truck can carry up to 16 euro pallets and over two tonnes payload at 7.5-tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). The total cost of ownership is comparable to a diesel; parity is achieved at approximately 3,000 km or when 500 litres of diesel is consumed per month.

The Tevva Truck is Tevva's third generation vehicle, representing the culmination of seven years of engineering development and the learning gathered from over 350,000 km of in-fleet trials. Production of the Tevva Truck is due to commence in July 2022.

The Tevva Truck 7.5-tonne model is the first of a series of new electric trucks from Tevva. To find out more, please visit https://tevva.com.

Notes to editors:
1. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/07/eu-details-ambitious-plan-to-meet-net-zero-goals/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635913/Tevva.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tevva-unveils-bold-electric-truck-designed-for-the-real-world-301385673.html

SOURCE Tevva

Recommended Stories

  • Ford to build $11.4 billion mega campuses for electric car production

    Ford is driving head on into the future of electric vehicles.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Gaining Again. 3 Catalysts to Drive It Higher.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • Ford, SK to invest $11.4 billion to add electric F-150 plant, three battery factories

    Ford Motor Co and its Korean battery partner SK Innovation will invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States, accelerating the U.S. automaker's push into electric vehicles. Ford said on Monday it now expects to have 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be all-electric by 2030, up from its prior forecast of 40%. The companies intend to create nearly 11,000 jobs by opening assembly and battery plants in Stanton, Tennessee, and two additional battery factories in Glendale, Kentucky, as part of Ford's previously announced plan to spend more than $30 billion through 2030 on electrification, Ford said.

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Boeing shows off emissions-reducing technology, heeding market demand

    Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving environmental metrics has become a “requirement of entry” for the aviation market, Mike Sinnett, head of Boeing product development said at an event Monday.

  • Delta Teases Boeing 737 MAX Interest

    The U.S. airline giant may be interested in the 737 MAX, but probably not at the prices Boeing is demanding.

  • Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Electric SUVs Over Windshield, Roof Concerns

    The safety recall covers 2021 model-year vehicles for inadequate bonding of the glass panel parts, increasing the risk of injury.

  • Swedish Electric-Vehicle Maker Polestar Strikes $20 Billion SPAC Deal

    Electric-vehicle maker Polestar said Monday it would go public through a deal with U.S.-based blank-check company Gores Guggenheim that would value the Swedish-based, Chinese-owned company for an enterprise value of around $20 billion. It is owned by Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely, which also acquired Volvo from Ford (ticker: F) in 2010. Shares of Gores Guggenheim were up over 4% in morning trading.

  • Goldman Sachs Downgrades Lordstown Motors To Sell - Read Why

    Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) to Sell from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $5, representing 34% downside. Delaney wrote in a note that the price target reflects the "competitive albeit growing" market for electric vehicles as well as the operational challenges that Lordstown is facing. The analyst points out that Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is planning to bring out a battery electric vehicle F-150 in 2022 starting at $40,000 for fleets,

  • How Ford's electrification footprint will change with planned investments

    Earlier this year, Ford Motor Company announced an investment of $30 billion toward electrification by 2025. On Monday, the automaker unveiled some specifics for that plan. Ford and its battery joint venture partner, SK Innovation, will be investing $11.4 billion in the two new campuses it plans to build in Kentucky and Tennessee to produce the next generation of electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power both Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Alongside this investment, Ford has also outlined existing plants that it has repurposed to accommodate manufacturing for electric vehicles.

  • An Acquisition Charged Up to Accelerate More EV Fleets

    ChargePoint, the electric vehicle (EV) charging network has acquired ViriCiti, a provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets, the company has announced.

  • Ford, SK Innovation plan $11.4B investment in Kentucky, Tennessee

    This is the largest economic investment in the history of Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. It's also Ford's single largest investment in manufacturing in its 118-year history.

  • Swedish EV maker Polestar to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Guggenheim in $20 billion deal

    Swedish electric car maker Polestar Performance AB said Monday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim Inc. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $20 billion. The new company will be renamed Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PSNY". Polestar was founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Zhejiang Geely Holding and is a pure play electric car maker with two vehicles, the Pole

  • The Station: Tesla rolls out its FSD beta button, delivery deals heat up, micromobility evolves

    Along with co-hosts Alex Roy and Ed Niedermeyer, I talk with recently-confirmed NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy about automotive safety and what the wave of what she calls "partial automation" features in vehicles means for the industry and the consumer. The episode has garnered a lot of attention — some of it negative — because of our discussion about Tesla and the FSD software beta rolling out to owners. As I reported last week, drivers who get a high safety score from Tesla will get access.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down 30% or More This Year. Time to Buy?

    Are the stocks for these electric vehicle-focused companies bargain picks or is there a reason for the fall?