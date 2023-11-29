Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad (KLSE:TEXCYCL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad (KLSE:TEXCYCL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = RM12m ÷ (RM172m - RM6.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 7.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.6% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 7.2%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 24% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

