Texada adds key executives to support growth of industry-leading SaaS platform for equipment management

Texada Software, Inc.
·2 min read

Introducing Texada's New Executives

Ben Cox and Jared Huff join the Texada team as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), respectively.
Ben Cox and Jared Huff join the Texada team as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), respectively.




TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texada Software (“Texada”) announced the addition of two world-class leaders to its executive team. Ben Cox has been appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Jared Huff has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ben and Jared join Texada as the company continues to expand its product portfolio investments and its systems and infrastructure to support accelerated growth.

Ben joins Texada from Sumeru Equity Partners, where he was an Operating Partner focused on products for the SaaS companies in Sumeru’s portfolio. Ben also led commercial and product strategy at Viewpoint Construction Software and has had the privilege to work with and lead great product, engineering, and management teams to deliver product and customer value.

Jared joins Texada from SureSwift Capital, bringing his extensive expertise to empowering the long-term financial success and growth of B2B SaaS businesses. Jared’s extensive experience in finance and operations within the construction, mining, and heavy equipment dealer industries will bring added clarity and vision to empower Texada’s financial and growth strategies.

“We’re honored as an organization to have such talented executives and leaders as Ben and Jared joining Texada. With their passion, experience, and focus on creating extraordinary customer value, they will help us exponentially accelerate our platform innovation and effective scalability,” said Matt Harris, Texada’s CEO. “In particular, both Ben and Jared bring extraordinary empathy for our customers and users, helping them in their day-to-day jobs through Texada’s SaaS platform.”

About Texada
Texada Software provides SaaS applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and equipment operators, including mechanics, logistics managers, and service technicians. Texada’s SaaS platform manages the entire asset lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada is the provider of industry-leading technology Texada Mobile, a mobile field service and logistics management platform; Texada Workflow, a highly configurable web and mobile application for field inspections; Texada SRM (Systematic Rental Management), a complete management software for scaling rental businesses; Texada Pay, a payment processing platform; and Texada GateWay, an online store and mobile e-commerce app for customers and sales teams.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f65c5c3c-e607-422a-8fac-000b65a1247a

CONTACT: For more information, please visit www.texadasoftware.com or call 1-800-361-1233.


