Texas attorney general files lawsuit against Meta over Facebook's facial recognition technology

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Meta over Facebook's facial recognition practices, his office announced on Monday. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which notes that the lawsuit seeks civil penalties in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The lawsuit alleges that the company's use of facial recognition technology, which it has now discontinued, violated the state's privacy protections regarding biometric data.

A press release announcing the lawsuit alleges that Facebook has been storing millions of biometric identifiers contained in photos and videos uploaded by users. Attorney General Paxton says that Facebook exploited the personal information of users "to grow its empire and reap historic windfall profits."

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said in a statement. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

A spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch in an email that "these claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook deceived the public by concealing the nature of its practices and that Texans who used the app were oblivious to the fact that Facebook was capturing biometric information from photos and videos. It also alleges, without providing further context, that users were unaware that Facebook was disclosing users' personal information to other entities who further exploited it.

"Facebook often failed to destroy collected biometric identifiers within a reasonable time, exposing Texans to ever-increasing risks to their well-being, safety and security," the lawsuit reads. "Facebook knowingly captured biometric information for its own commercial benefit, to train and improve its facial recognition technology, and thereby create a powerful artificial intelligence apparatus that reaches all corners of the world and ensnares even those who have intentionally avoided using Facebook services."

In November 2021, Meta announced it was shutting down its Face Recognition system on Facebook, and would no longer automatically identify opted-in users in photos and videos. It also said it would delete over a billion individual facial recognition templates as part of this shutdown. But Texas officials asked Meta to preserve this data for its investigation, likely delaying the system's full closure.

This isn't the first time that Meta has faced legal action for its facial recognition practices. Last March, Facebook was ordered to pay $650 million for running afoul of an Illinois law designed to protect the state’s residents from invasive privacy practices. That law, the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), is a powerful state measure that’s tripped up tech companies in recent years. The suit against Facebook was first filed in 2015, alleging that Facebook’s practice of tagging people in photos using facial recognition without their consent violated state law.

Following the ruling,1.6 million Illinois residents received at least $345 under the final settlement ruling in California federal court. The final number was $100 million higher than the $550 million Facebook proposed in 2020, which a judge deemed inadequate. Facebook disabled the automatic facial recognition tagging features in 2019, making it opt-in instead and addressing some of the privacy criticisms echoed by the Illinois class-action suit.

A $650 million settlement would have been enough to significantly impact any normal company, but Facebook brushed it off as it did with the FTC’s record-setting $5 billion penalty in 2019 follows its probe into the social media giant's privacy issues.

The new Texas lawsuit shows that widespread privacy laws could have a significant impact not only on Meta's operations but also on all big technology companies' practices. In the past years, a cluster of lawsuits has accused Microsoft, Google and Amazon of breaking laws when users' faces were used to train their facial recognition systems without explicit consent.

State of Texas v. Meta Platforms Inc. by TechCrunch on Scribd

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

    (Bloomberg) -- The controversial Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy strategy that’s drawn the ire of Congress faces a fresh trial this week, with the consumer products giant arguing that settling billions of dollars of talc liabilities in a single case is better for cancer victims than fighting thousands of individual claims.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Rebound, Bonds Drop as Russia Tensions Ebb: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil eased on Monday from its highest in more than seven years as Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could alleviate tensions between the two countries that Western governments say are on the brink of war. Brent crude rose 5 cents to $94.49 a barrel by 10:55 a.m. EST (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since October 2014 at $96.16. Comments from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine have rattled global financial markets.

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are entering a critical period, driving up prices of raw materials key to the global economy, and piling pressure on governments already struggling with surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextNasdaq 100 Climbs 1%, Leading Rebound in Stocks: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. The lawsuit accuses Facebook of capturing biometric information from photos and videos that users uploaded without consent, disclosing the information to others and failing to destroy it within a reasonable time. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in trouble, thanks to a yogi who, it later turned out, may have been an employee of the institution—and the beneficiary of most of his own advice. It is now revealed that a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest stock exchange was taking advice, even on professional matters, from this mysterious Hindu monk or spiritual practitioner, believed to be dwelling in the Himalayas. On Friday (Feb. 11), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised the NSE and its former managing directors and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, along with others, for violation of the securities contract rules.

    High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight

    (Bloomberg) -- The dirtiest fossil fuel is still raising trillions of dollars of funding, despite finance industry pledges to back net zero carbon targets by the middle of the century. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Rebound, Bonds Drop as Russia Tensions Ebb: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC in Its PlaceCommercial

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

    According to the AAA's website, the current average for regular gas prices is $3.488.

    The unprecedented level of job switching seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in decades, a new study suggests. An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1 percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. "Workers' propensity to search for another job is an important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.