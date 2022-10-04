U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,750.00
    +59.75 (+1.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,919.00
    +381.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,518.00
    +232.25 (+2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.40
    +31.50 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.64
    +1.01 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.60
    +10.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    +0.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9891
    +0.0064 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.27
    -2.35 (-7.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7770
    +0.1570 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,916.86
    +694.01 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.67
    +17.31 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.87
    +125.11 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Texas-Based Decent Takes on Small Business Monsters in New Ad Campaign

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a lot of work to run a small business, from red tape hold-ups to ever-growing mounds of paperwork to mounting fees and compliance issues. Decent, an Austin-based professional employer organization (PEO) offering small businesses benefits, payroll, and compliance help, personified these small business stressors in a new ad campaign, "No More Small Business Monsters."

Fending off small business monsters like Paperwork Pest and Red Tape Worm is Decent’s specialty. We make it affordable and easy for companies to offload their payroll, HR, and benefits frustrations.
Fending off small business monsters like Paperwork Pest and Red Tape Worm is Decent’s specialty. We make it affordable and easy for companies to offload their payroll, HR, and benefits frustrations.

"If you've run a small business or startup, you know these nuisance monsters — inevitably taking away time and resources from running your business," describes Nick Soman, CEO and founder of Decent, and three-time small business owner himself. "Small businesses can beat these monsters by partnering up with Decent."

No More Small Business Monsters is the first large-scale campaign for the Austin, Texas-based startup since it transitioned into a PEO at the end of 2021. Decent designs and administers its exclusive employee health plans, which they've designed around affordability and convenience, including low monthly premiums, free primary care, and zero-dollar medical deductibles.

"Our payroll and HR admin fees are the lowest around, and that's because our focus is on making good health insurance actually affordable and accessible to small businesses," explained Soman.

Meet the Monsters

  • Red Tape Worm: This Small Business Monster uses its long and winding body to confuse small business owners, forcing them to jump through hoops until they've exhausted themselves.

  • Paperwork Pest: This snowballing whirlwind of paperwork will do whatever it can to get between small business owners and anything productive.

  • Nickel & Demon: Did you ever notice how EVERYTHING comes back costing you more out of pocket than was quoted? This little demon is behind all the nickel and diming that adds up to some very big bills.

  • Time Fritter Critter: Every small business owner knows how seemingly small payroll or HR tasks can spiral to take out a whole afternoon. That's the work of the Time Fritter Critter.

  • Bigfoot*Note: Think you know what you bought? Guess again, because the Bigfoot*Note has some fine print they're hiding that's going to change that entirely (and not in a good way).

  • BOOGYMANager: This middle manager might be great at their specific job, but, yikes, do they have no idea what they're doing when it comes to HR (and you're the one liable).

Check out Decent's small business monsters by visiting www.decent.com/smallbusinessmonsters.

About Decent

Decent, Inc. is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) based in Austin, Texas, offering affordable employee benefits, including healthcare, payroll, and HR solutions for small businesses and start-ups throughout Texas. To learn more, visit www.decent.com.

CONTACT
Ellen Decareau
Decent, Communications Lead
Ellen@Decent.com
(512) 300-3334

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-based-decent-takes-on-small-business-monsters-in-new-ad-campaign-301639498.html

SOURCE Decent

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia and AMD Rise on Report Biden Will Further Restrict China Exports

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • U.S. inspections of China corporate audits at 'very early stage,' PwC says

    U.S. regulatory inspections of audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States have begun and it could be months before the conclusions are known, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz said. A China-U.S. agreement in August allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies to help resolve a dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.

  • Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsWest Texas Intermediate climbed ab

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Australia Could Grab 20% of World’s Lithium Refining by 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is poised to grab a fifth of the world’s lithium hydroxide refining capacity within five years as demand grows for battery metals that bypass China, Canberra said in a report.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Apple loses bid to cancel Qualcomm smartphone patent in the U.S. Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's bid to cancel three Qualcomm smartphone patents, part of a dispute that originated back in 2017.

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes

  • Supply chain conditions are 'starting to get spotty' for automakers: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer assesses the state of supply chain conditions for auto manufacturers, Tesla's EV delivery figures, and the pricing behind used car prices.

  • Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months

    The miner currently has 140 megawatts of total computing power in its two facilities.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeal of a lower court ruling on the company's patent infringement dispute with Qualcomm. As Apple has no higher court to turn to, the case is effectively dead in the water. The suit -- filed in a federal court in California, the home of both businesses -- alleged that Apple infringed a set of Qualcomm patents with its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Airlines Face a Shortage of New Boeing, Airbus Jets

    Carriers focus on challenges in planning their networks and increasing flights as plane makers juggle supply-chain, other constraints.