Texas-Based Hicks Thomas Named Among Leading Litigation Firms by Benchmark Litigation

·3 min read

Five firm partners earn individual recognition as Litigation Stars

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that the firm and five of its partners have earned a place in the 2022 edition of Benchmark Litigation, a leading guide to trial law firms and litigators.

Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP)
Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP)

This is the third straight year that Benchmark Litigation has honored Hicks Thomas, with the firm singled out for its expertise in dispute resolution. The annual guide, focused exclusively on litigation, selects honorees based on extensive research, litigator and client interviews, and casework analysis.

Firm partners John B. Thomas, Robin Harrison, Jay Old, Courtney Ervin and Stewart Hoffer were all honored as Litigation Stars, with Mr. Hoffer earning notice for his labor and employment work in particular.

"I am really proud of the success this team has had. I believe it is a product of our mission to keep our focus squarely on our clients and achieving their goals," said Mr. Thomas. "To be recognized for that is truly an honor."

Mr. Thomas, known for his deep experience in handling complex commercial litigation, has spent more than 30 years representing a diverse range of plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts across the country. His clients include companies and individuals in oil and gas, securities, environmental disputes, banking, and intellectual property. He has been recognized by Chambers USA for his commercial litigation skills. He and the four other Hicks Thomas honorees are also listed in the peer-review guides Texas Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Harrison, in his career of more than 35 years, has an impressive record of success representing plaintiffs and defendants in both trials and arbitrations both nationally and abroad. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he has experience handling breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duties, fraud and misrepresentation, and professional liability disputes. Mr. Harrison has been recognized by Chambers USA for his commercial litigation expertise.

Mr. Old has spent more than 30 years representing clients of all sizes in complex commercial and insurance litigation. He is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

Ms. Ervin is a seasoned litigator with extensive experience representing clients in complex business disputes. She focuses her practice on energy and insurance litigation, as well as cases involving construction, real estate, private equity, information technology, and health care. She has previously earned recognition on the Legal 500 list of top Energy Litigators.

Mr. Hoffer is an experienced trial lawyer who has earned an impressive record litigating complex commercial, labor and employment, and intellectual property disputes. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has served as lead counsel for publicly traded and privately held companies across the U.S.

To read more about Hicks Thomas' rankings online, visit https://benchmarklitigation.com/Firm/Hicks-Thomas-Texas/Profile/114479#profile

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets, and business litigation.

Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

Media Contact:
April Arias
800-559-4534
april@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-based-hicks-thomas-named-among-leading-litigation-firms-by-benchmark-litigation-301389463.html

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP

