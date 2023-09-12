Texas To Boast World's First 3D-Printed Hotel By Company Also Set To Build On The Moon

El Cosmico is the world’s first hotel to incorporate 3D printing technology into its construction. Set to debut in 2024 in Texas, this unique property marks the collaboration between Liz Lambert, Austin's "queen of cool" hospitality guru, architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), and trailblazing technology company ICON.

Originally a campground hotel in Marfa, Texas, El Cosmico is now undergoing a relocation and renovation to emerge as a larger and more advanced hotel. The project will span 62 acres and offer an array of new hospitality services, including an infinity pool, an open-air spa and communal space. Lambert has expressed her aspirations for the property to be more than just a hotel, and the incorporation of 3D printing technology adds an awe-inspiring touch to the project. Visitors can expect to see stunning domes, arches and vaults in the hotel’s architecture.

El Cosmico is the first hotel to use the technology in its construction, but Apis Cor has been at the forefront of 3D printing for years. Back in 2017, Apis Cor made history when it built the world’s first 3D-printed house in one day, using only $10,134 worth of materials. Something like this would typically take months to build.

In a bid to further showcase the power of 3D printing technology, the El Cosmico team has revealed plans to introduce housing in Marfa, Texas, known as Sunday Homes. The homes, which will also incorporate 3D printing technology, are designed to seamlessly integrate into the surrounding desert landscape, reflecting the cosmos through their curved surfaces, domes and earthy tones.

Much like the El Cosmico hotel, Sunday Homes will offer a unique experience with a focus on sustainability and innovation. This new development is expected to push the boundaries of what is possible with 3D printing technology in the realm of architecture and represents an exciting step forward in the world of eco-conscious housing.

3D-printed houses and hotels are cool, but with its latest contract from NASA, ICON is taking its construction technology to a whole new level — one that’s quite literally out of this world.

In 2022, NASA awarded a contract to ICON that could revolutionize the way infrastructure is built on the lunar surface. The contract is worth $57.2 million and runs through 2028. The company is working with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, under the Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies project.

The contract supports the development of ICON’s Olympus construction system, which is designed to use local resources on the Moon and Mars as building materials. The system could help build infrastructure such as landing pads, habitats and roads on the lunar surface. This award is a continuation of ICON’s work under a Small Business Innovation Research dual-use contract with the U.S. Air Force, partly funded by NASA.

