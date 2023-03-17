U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Texas Brands Launches Rio Agave Sparking Ranch Water in Texas Market

Texas Brands
·2 min read

New tequila-based RTD cocktail with four flavors is now on shelves across major cities in Texas.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Texas Brands, LLC announced today the launch of a new Tequila-based, ready-to-drink line of cocktails, Rio Agave Sparkling Ranch Water, in select Texas markets, including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. A full list of launch cities is posted on the Rio Agave Ranch Water website.

Rio Agave Ranch Water Photo
Rio Agave Ranch Water Photo

Rio Agave Ranch Water is a new entry into the fastest-growing tequila RTD segment and features four flavors including Rio Grande Valley Texas Lime, Panhandle Cherry, Fredericksburg Peach, and Spicy Texas Watermelon. Made with crafted tequila from a seven-decade-old family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, Rio Agave Ranch Water's unique flavors and ingredients will offer something new to consumers.

"As we launch this new line of sparkling ready-to-drink cocktails into the Texas market," said John Giannukos, president of Texas Brands, "our new product brings exciting flavor options in the exploding ranch water market."

Rio Agave Ranch Water is the newest RTD cocktail to hit the market and is carefully crafted of imported tequila, fruit flavors, and sparkling water. Key nutritional facts include: 7% alcohol by volume, 140 calories, 0 sugar, organic, and gluten-free ingredients.

"To be able to create a non-malted, ready-to-drink cocktail of this quality and offer it with zero sugar with gluten-free ingredients is something that we feel the consumer has been asking for," continued Giannukos. "We are already in over 60 stores in the Texas area and will be adding additional markets weekly."

Rio Agave Ranch Water has already been picked up by Total Wine & More, Spec's, and King's Liquors.

About Texas Brands, LLC.
Texas Brands is a Domestic Limited Liability Company with headquarters in Houston, Texas that was formed in 2019. For more information on Texas Brands, visit www.txbrandsllc.com.

For more information on Rio Agave Ranch Water, contact John Giannukos at (713)429-6914 or jg@txbrandsllc.com or visit https://rioagave.com/.

# # #

Contact Information

John Giannukos
President, Texas Brands LLC
jg@txbrandsllc.com
713-429-6914

SOURCE: Texas Brands LLC

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744369/Texas-Brands-Launches-Rio-Agave-Sparking-Ranch-Water-in-Texas-Market

