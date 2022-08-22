U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

TEXAS DE BRAZIL & CUSTOMERS DONATE OVER $47,000 TO THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

·2 min read

Funds Raised Will Support Military Members, Veterans and Their Families

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After its July fundraising campaign, Texas de Brazil announced today that the family-owned Brazilian steakhouse brand has raised over $47,000 to support the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces as they continue to help build strong military members, veterans and families.

Texas de Brazil announced today that the family-owned Brazilian steakhouse brand has raised over $47,000 to support the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.
Texas de Brazil announced today that the family-owned Brazilian steakhouse brand has raised over $47,000 to support the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.

Texas de Brazil announced today that they have raised over $47,000 to support the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.

The campaign promoted in Texas de Brazil restaurants nationwide and on various digital platforms raised over $37,000 paired with a corporate donation from the company of $10,000.

"We proudly support the American Red Cross programs that serve our military heroes and their families. These men and women endure countless sacrifices and it's our honor to give back and provide an opportunity for others to help raise funds that go directly to those who protect our freedoms," says Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil.

"Texas de Brazil and their customers have had an amazing impact on the American Red Cross mission year after year, and we are so happy with the continued success of this campaign. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for their support that allows us to deliver real hope and care for our military veterans and their families." said Kathryn Cox, Chief Development Officer (Interim), American Red Cross North Texas Region. "We want to sincerely thank Texas de Brazil staff members, customers, and leadership for their collaboration and support. Thanks to you, we can look to the future with hope and readiness to assist our armed forces."

The American Red Cross works on behalf of the American public to ensure that our military personnel get help whenever and wherever they need it. Every day they provide 24/7 global emergency communication services and other support in military and veteran health care facilities across the country and around the world.

About Texas de Brazil Churrascaria

Texas de Brazil is an authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has locations in 20 states along with 12 international locations. For more information, visit texasdebrazil.com.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit American Red Cross or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCrossNTX.

Texas de Brazil Logo (PRNewsFoto/Texas de Brazil)
Texas de Brazil Logo (PRNewsFoto/Texas de Brazil)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-de-brazil--customers-donate-over-47-000-to-the-american-red-cross-301609992.html

SOURCE Texas de Brazil

