U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.13
    -52.99 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.44
    -229.74 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,881.79
    -322.38 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.68
    -39.37 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.18
    +0.22 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.70
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6070
    +0.0510 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8500
    +0.2600 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,098.75
    -1,954.43 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.36
    -29.99 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.71
    -72.01 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q1 2022 Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TCBI
    Watchlist
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

DALLAS, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2022 operating results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The related press release will be issued prior to the call at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10479/tcbi-earnings-q1-2022-earnings/ and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.

Alternatively, participants may call 844.200.6205 and use the access code 554608 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 929.526.1599 and enter the same access code.

The live webcast can be found at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/668875000. Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the Company's investor website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com.

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 866.813.9403 and use the access code 259303. International callers should dial +44.204.525.0658 and enter the same access code. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until July 19, 2022.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT Matt Scurlock, 214.932.6600 investor.relations@texascapitalbank.com MEDIA CONTACT Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527 shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    "Undervalued" and "electric vehicle makers" are terms that typically don't belong in the same sentence. While it speaks to the fear that vehicle sales will be even lower than last year, it also offers promise.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • Short-seller Spruce Point Capital rips Stryker in new attack, says stock could crash up to 70%

    Short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management has launched a new attack on medical device outfit Stryker.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • Here comes a stock market correction: strategist

    Why this top strategist is concerned about a stock market correction coming within months.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Bet Could Be About to Pay Off Big Time

    Less than a month after finalizing the purchase of Trillium, Pfizer announced plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Pfizer had especially great expectations for Arena's crown jewel, etrasimod. When the acquisition was announced, Arena was already evaluating the experimental oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in a couple of phase 3 studies targeting ulcerative colitis.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as investors digest hawkish Fed remarks, eye more sanctions

    U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday morning as investors eyed more Western sanctions against Russia and digested hawkish remarks from key monetary policymakers.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in April

    It's a big month for the marijuana industry and there's been lots of excitement surrounding pot stocks of late. Hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S. are on the rise with the passing of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in the House earlier this month. Three stocks that investors should have on their watchlists this month include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F).

  • Tilray Stock Pops. Earnings Topped Estimates.

    The Canadian cannabis company says it's on track to achieve $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal year 2024.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Should AGNC Investors Be Concerned About First-Quarter Earnings?

    Most financial assets performed poorly in the first quarter of 2022. Investors came to the realization that inflation was not "transitory" and that shortages of labor and materials were likely to be around for a while. The Federal Reserve moved up its assessment of inflation, took down its estimates for GDP growth, and penciled in a much higher forecast for interest rates.

  • Rivian’s Production of Electric Trucks More Than Doubles. The Stock Is Rising.

    Rivian reports first-quarter production of 2,553 vehicles, up from 1,015 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.