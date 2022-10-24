U.S. markets closed

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

·1 min read
DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.” The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. 

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544 jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com     MEDIA CONTACT Julia Monter, 469.399.8425 julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com


