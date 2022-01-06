U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.63
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8910
    -0.2390 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.63
    +0.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2021 Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2021 operating results on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The related press release will be issued prior to the call at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9601/tcbi-earnings-release-q4-2021/ and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.

Alternatively, participants may call 844.200.6205 and use the access code 071705 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 929.526.1599 and enter the same access code.

The live webcast can be found at https://services.choruscall.com/links/tcbi220120.html. Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the Company's investor website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com.

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 866.813.9403 and use the access code 691808. International callers should dial +44.204.525.0658 and enter the same access code. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until March 15, 2022.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com.

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721 jamie.britton@texascapitalbank.com MEDIA CONTACT Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527 shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • Trump-Linked Stocks Rally With Truth Social App Debut on the Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20%

  • Why Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling

    Between a price target hike from Bank of America and some very positive news on electric car battery ranges, Thursday should have been a great day to own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- but it's not working out that way. Instead of going up, Tesla stock is going down today, falling 4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET and extending a three-day slide that has already cost Tesla investors 12.5% since the start of the New Year. This morning, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla stock to $1,300 a share, as StreetInsider.com reports.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

    Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the pa

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.