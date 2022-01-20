Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share

Continued improvement in credit quality drove a provision release of $10.0 million

Necessary regulatory approvals obtained for launch of Texas Capital Securities

Full year 2021 net income of $253.9 million, or $4.60 per diluted share

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $60.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 net income was $253.9 million, or $4.60 per diluted share, compared to $66.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for full year 2020.

“This quarter’s results conclude a year full of new initiatives and accomplishments designed to best position the Company for yet another important year ahead,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Our entire team is poised to continue delivering on our goals outlined in September. With our organizational discipline improving and financial results trending favorably, I am confident we will continue realizing progress towards our vision of becoming the flagship financial services firm headquartered in Texas.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS (dollars and shares in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year Full Year 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 65,130 $ 43,390 $ 60,176 $ 253,939 $ 66,289 Net income available to common stockholders $ 60,817 $ 39,078 $ 57,739 $ 235,218 $ 56,539 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.19 $ 0.76 $ 1.14 $ 4.60 $ 1.12 Diluted common shares 51,208 51,140 50,794 51,141 50,583 Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.47 % 0.61 % 0.67 % 0.18 % Return on average common equity 8.36 % 5.41 % 8.50 % 8.35 % 2.10 % BALANCE SHEET Loans held for investment (“LHI”) $ 15,331,457 $ 15,221,404 $ 15,351,451 LHI, mortgage finance 7,475,497 8,528,313 9,079,409 Total LHI 22,806,954 23,749,717 24,430,860 Loans held for sale (“LHS”) 8,123 9,660 283,165 Total assets 34,731,738 36,404,320 37,726,096 Demand deposits 13,390,370 14,970,462 12,740,947 Total deposits 28,109,365 29,813,668 30,996,589 Stockholders’ equity 3,209,616 3,147,752 2,871,224

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2021



For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

We recorded a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $5.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021, resulting primarily from a decrease in criticized loans.

Net interest income was $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $190.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by increases in LHI and investment securities yields. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.12%, an increase of 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2021. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Total cost of deposits of 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021 remained unchanged as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $6.7 million, or 27%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in investment banking and trading income, resulting from an increase in loan syndication fees, and other non-interest income. The increase in other non-interest income resulted from a one-time gain recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 on the sale of a foreclosed asset.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $6.3 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in communications and technology expense and servicing-related expenses, partially offset by less significant broad-based increases across all remaining non-interest expense categories. These broad-based increases were as expected and in support of our long-term strategy. The decrease in communications and technology expense resulted from a $12.0 million write-off of certain software assets in the third quarter of 2021. The decline in servicing-related expenses resulted primarily from the sale of our mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) portfolio and transition of the mortgage correspondent aggregation (“MCA”) program to a third party earlier in 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2020

Net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $60.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses, compared to a $32.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease resulted primarily from improvements in the economic outlook as the economy recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2021 and a decrease in criticized loans.

Net interest income decreased to $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $213.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to declines in total average loans and LHI yields, partially offset by decreases in average interest-bearing deposits and cost of deposits. Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 2.12% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, yields decreased 8 basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 38 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Total cost of deposits decreased 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $21.2 million, or 40%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS, brokered loan fees and servicing income all decreased as a result of the MSR sale and MCA program transition earlier in 2021.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $4.2 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in servicing-related expenses, resulting from the MSR sale and MCA program transition earlier in 2021, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits.

CREDIT QUALITY

We recorded $1.0 million in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $65.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Criticized loans totaled $582.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $728.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $918.4 million at December 31, 2020. LHI non-performing assets (“LHI NPAs”) totaled $72.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $87.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $122.0 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of LHI NPAs to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.32%, compared to 0.37% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

CAPITAL RATIOS

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well-capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2021. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.3% and 9.0%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, compared to 10.7%, 12.2%, 14.9% and 9.0%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 9.4%, 10.3%, 12.1% and 7.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 8.3% compared to 7.8% at September 30, 2021 and 7.2% at December 31, 2020.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income(1) $ 219,892 $ 216,589 $ 216,953 $ 223,151 $ 245,348 Interest expense 25,860 26,053 27,496 28,339 32,153 Net interest income 194,032 190,536 189,457 194,812 213,195 Provision for credit losses (10,000 ) 5,000 (19,000 ) (6,000 ) 32,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 204,032 185,536 208,457 200,812 181,195 Non-interest income(1) 31,459 24,779 37,639 44,353 52,678 Non-interest expense 146,649 152,987 149,060 150,316 150,863 Income before income taxes 88,842 57,328 97,036 94,849 83,010 Income tax expense 23,712 13,938 23,555 22,911 22,834 Net income 65,130 43,390 73,481 71,938 60,176 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 6,317 3,779 2,437 Net income available to common stockholders $ 60,817 $ 39,078 $ 67,164 $ 68,159 $ 57,739 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.19 $ 0.76 $ 1.31 $ 1.33 $ 1.14 Diluted common shares 51,208,161 51,139,555 51,093,660 51,069,511 50,794,421 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 34,731,738 $ 36,404,320 $ 35,228,542 $ 40,054,433 $ 37,726,096 LHI 15,331,457 15,221,404 15,168,565 15,399,174 15,351,451 LHI, mortgage finance 7,475,497 8,528,313 8,772,799 9,009,081 9,079,409 LHS 8,123 9,660 63,747 176,286 283,165 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 7,765,996 8,317,926 6,768,650 11,212,276 9,032,807 Investment securities 3,583,808 3,663,874 3,798,275 3,443,058 3,196,970 Demand deposits 13,390,370 14,970,462 14,228,038 15,174,642 12,740,947 Total deposits 28,109,365 29,813,668 28,839,563 33,391,970 30,996,589 Other borrowings 2,202,832 2,203,470 2,014,481 2,515,587 3,111,751 Long-term debt 928,738 928,062 927,386 664,968 395,896 Stockholders’ equity 3,209,616 3,147,752 3,114,957 3,159,482 2,871,224 End of period shares outstanding 50,618,494 50,605,626 50,592,201 50,557,767 50,470,450 Book value $ 57.48 $ 56.27 $ 55.64 $ 53.59 $ 53.92 Tangible book value(2) $ 57.14 $ 55.93 $ 55.29 $ 53.24 $ 53.57 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 2.12 % 2.11 % 2.02 % 2.04 % 2.22 % Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.47 % 0.76 % 0.73 % 0.61 % Return on average common equity 8.36 % 5.41 % 9.74 % 10.08 % 8.50 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.34 % 0.27 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.55 % Efficiency ratio(3) 65.0 % 71.1 % 65.6 % 62.9 % 56.7 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.60 % 1.69 % 1.59 % 1.57 % 1.56 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(4) 8.3 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 6.7 % 7.2 % Common Equity Tier 1 11.1 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 9.4 % Tier 1 capital 12.6 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 10.3 % Total capital 15.3 % 14.9 % 14.8 % 14.0 % 12.1 % Leverage 9.0 % 9.0 % 8.4 % 8.3 % 7.5 %

(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

(3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(4) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.



TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 %

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 180,663 $ 173,573 4 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 7,765,996 9,032,807 (14 )% Investment securities 3,583,808 3,196,970 12 % LHS ($8.1 million and $239.1 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, at fair value) 8,123 283,165 (97 )% LHI, mortgage finance 7,475,497 9,079,409 (18 )% LHI (net of unearned income) 15,331,457 15,351,451 — % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 211,866 254,615 (17 )% LHI, net 22,595,088 24,176,245 (7 )% Mortgage servicing rights, net — 105,424 (100 )% Premises and equipment, net 20,901 24,546 (15 )% Accrued interest receivable and other assets 559,897 715,699 (22 )% Goodwill and intangibles, net 17,262 17,667 (2 )% Total assets $ 34,731,738 $ 37,726,096 (8 )% Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 13,390,370 $ 12,740,947 5 % Interest bearing 14,718,995 18,255,642 (19 )% Total deposits 28,109,365 30,996,589 (9 )% Accrued interest payable 7,699 11,150 (31 )% Other liabilities 273,488 339,486 (19 )% Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,832 111,751 (97 )% Other borrowings 2,200,000 3,000,000 (27 )% Long-term debt 928,738 395,896 135 % Total liabilities 31,522,122 34,854,872 (10 )% Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 300,000 and 6,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 300,000 150,000 100 % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 50,618,911 and 50,470,867 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 506 504 — % Additional paid-in capital 1,008,559 991,898 2 % Retained earnings 1,948,274 1,713,056 14 % Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at December 31, 2021 and 2020) (8 ) (8 ) — % Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes (47,715 ) 15,774 N/M Total stockholders’ equity 3,209,616 2,871,224 12 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,731,738 $ 37,726,096 (8 )%





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans(1) $ 204,379 $ 232,961 $ 820,532 $ 993,670 Investment securities 11,780 9,594 42,820 17,475 Federal funds sold — 1 1 693 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 3,733 2,792 13,232 27,569 Total interest income 219,892 245,348 876,585 1,039,407 Interest expense Deposits 14,513 23,819 65,507 146,117 Federal funds purchased — 110 131 1,083 Other borrowings 771 3,407 4,482 20,923 Long-term debt 10,576 4,817 37,628 19,963 Total interest expense 25,860 32,153 107,748 188,086 Net interest income 194,032 213,195 768,837 851,321 Provision for credit losses (10,000 ) 32,000 (30,000 ) 258,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 204,032 181,195 798,837 593,321 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 4,702 3,004 18,674 11,620 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,793 2,681 13,173 9,998 Brokered loan fees 5,678 12,610 27,954 46,423 Servicing income 277 8,834 15,513 27,029 Investment banking and trading income(1) 6,456 10,288 24,441 22,687 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS — 6,761 1,317 58,026 Other 10,553 8,500 37,158 27,198 Total non-interest income 31,459 52,678 138,230 202,981 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 89,075 78,449 350,930 340,529 Net occupancy expense 8,769 8,373 33,232 34,955 Marketing 4,286 3,435 10,006 23,581 Legal and professional 12,673 12,129 41,152 52,132 Communications and technology 16,490 15,405 75,185 103,054 FDIC insurance assessment 4,688 6,592 21,027 25,955 Servicing-related expenses 25 15,844 27,765 64,585 Merger-related expenses — — — 17,756 Other 10,643 10,636 39,715 41,809 Total non-interest expense 146,649 150,863 599,012 704,356 Income before income taxes 88,842 83,010 338,055 91,946 Income tax expense 23,712 22,834 84,116 25,657 Net income 65,130 60,176 253,939 66,289 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 2,437 18,721 9,750 Net income available to common stockholders $ 60,817 $ 57,739 $ 235,218 $ 56,539 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.14 $ 4.65 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.19 $ 1.14 $ 4.60 $ 1.12

(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

