Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
·16 min read
In this article:
  TCBI
  TCBIO

Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share

Continued improvement in credit quality drove a provision release of $10.0 million

Necessary regulatory approvals obtained for launch of Texas Capital Securities

Full year 2021 net income of $253.9 million, or $4.60 per diluted share

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $60.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 net income was $253.9 million, or $4.60 per diluted share, compared to $66.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for full year 2020.

“This quarter’s results conclude a year full of new initiatives and accomplishments designed to best position the Company for yet another important year ahead,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Our entire team is poised to continue delivering on our goals outlined in September. With our organizational discipline improving and financial results trending favorably, I am confident we will continue realizing progress towards our vision of becoming the flagship financial services firm headquartered in Texas.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(dollars and shares in thousands)

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Full Year

Full Year

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING RESULTS

Net income

$

65,130

$

43,390

$

60,176

$

253,939

$

66,289

Net income available to common stockholders

$

60,817

$

39,078

$

57,739

$

235,218

$

56,539

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.19

$

0.76

$

1.14

$

4.60

$

1.12

Diluted common shares

51,208

51,140

50,794

51,141

50,583

Return on average assets

0.69

%

0.47

%

0.61

%

0.67

%

0.18

%

Return on average common equity

8.36

%

5.41

%

8.50

%

8.35

%

2.10

%

BALANCE SHEET

Loans held for investment (“LHI”)

$

15,331,457

$

15,221,404

$

15,351,451

LHI, mortgage finance

7,475,497

8,528,313

9,079,409

Total LHI

22,806,954

23,749,717

24,430,860

Loans held for sale (“LHS”)

8,123

9,660

283,165

Total assets

34,731,738

36,404,320

37,726,096

Demand deposits

13,390,370

14,970,462

12,740,947

Total deposits

28,109,365

29,813,668

30,996,589

Stockholders’ equity

3,209,616

3,147,752

2,871,224

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2021

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

We recorded a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $5.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021, resulting primarily from a decrease in criticized loans.

Net interest income was $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $190.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by increases in LHI and investment securities yields. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.12%, an increase of 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2021. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Total cost of deposits of 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021 remained unchanged as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $6.7 million, or 27%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in investment banking and trading income, resulting from an increase in loan syndication fees, and other non-interest income. The increase in other non-interest income resulted from a one-time gain recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 on the sale of a foreclosed asset.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $6.3 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in communications and technology expense and servicing-related expenses, partially offset by less significant broad-based increases across all remaining non-interest expense categories. These broad-based increases were as expected and in support of our long-term strategy. The decrease in communications and technology expense resulted from a $12.0 million write-off of certain software assets in the third quarter of 2021. The decline in servicing-related expenses resulted primarily from the sale of our mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) portfolio and transition of the mortgage correspondent aggregation (“MCA”) program to a third party earlier in 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2020

Net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $60.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses, compared to a $32.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease resulted primarily from improvements in the economic outlook as the economy recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2021 and a decrease in criticized loans.

Net interest income decreased to $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $213.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to declines in total average loans and LHI yields, partially offset by decreases in average interest-bearing deposits and cost of deposits. Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 2.12% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, yields decreased 8 basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 38 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Total cost of deposits decreased 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $21.2 million, or 40%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS, brokered loan fees and servicing income all decreased as a result of the MSR sale and MCA program transition earlier in 2021.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $4.2 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in servicing-related expenses, resulting from the MSR sale and MCA program transition earlier in 2021, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits.

CREDIT QUALITY

We recorded $1.0 million in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $65.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Criticized loans totaled $582.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $728.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $918.4 million at December 31, 2020. LHI non-performing assets (“LHI NPAs”) totaled $72.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $87.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $122.0 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of LHI NPAs to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.32%, compared to 0.37% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

CAPITAL RATIOS

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well-capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2021. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.3% and 9.0%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, compared to 10.7%, 12.2%, 14.9% and 9.0%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 9.4%, 10.3%, 12.1% and 7.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 8.3% compared to 7.8% at September 30, 2021 and 7.2% at December 31, 2020.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (the “Bank”), a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the Bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, our financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “could,” “should,” “projects,” “targeted,” “continue,” “become,” “intend” and similar expressions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) deterioration of the credit quality of our loan portfolio or declines in the value of collateral due to external factors or otherwise, (2) the unpredictability of economic and business conditions that may impact us or our customers, (3) the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers, employees and third-party service providers, (4) our ability to effectively manage our liquidity risk and any growth plans and the availability of capital and funding to us, (5) our ability to effectively manage our information technology systems, (6) the costs and effects of cyber-incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our third-party providers, (7) changes in interest rates, (8) changes in the method of determining the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, or the replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate, (9) adverse or unexpected economic or market conditions and other factors in Texas, the United States or internationally, (10) the concentration of our business in Texas and with the energy industry, (11) the failure to effectively balance our funding sources with cash demands by depositors and borrowers, the failure to maintain capital ratio as a result of adverse changes in our operating performance or financial condition or changes in applicable regulations or interpretations of regulations that impact our business or the characterization or risk weight of our assets, (12) material failures of our accounting estimates and risk management processes based on management judgment or the supporting assumptions or models, (13) the failure to effectively manage our interest rate risk, (14) the failure of our enterprise risk management framework, (15) uncertainty regarding the upcoming transition away from LIBOR, (16) our ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, (17) risks related to U.S. federal government actions impacting us, (18) claims and litigation that may arise in the ordinary course of business, (19) the failure to successfully execute our business strategy, (20) the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel, (21) increased or more competition from banks and other financial service providers in our markets, (22) the susceptibility of fraud on our business, (23) the failure to maintain adequate regulatory capital to support our business, (24) environmental liability associated with properties related to our lending activities, (25) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events and (26) risks relating to our securities.

These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Interest income(1)

$

219,892

$

216,589

$

216,953

$

223,151

$

245,348

Interest expense

25,860

26,053

27,496

28,339

32,153

Net interest income

194,032

190,536

189,457

194,812

213,195

Provision for credit losses

(10,000

)

5,000

(19,000

)

(6,000

)

32,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

204,032

185,536

208,457

200,812

181,195

Non-interest income(1)

31,459

24,779

37,639

44,353

52,678

Non-interest expense

146,649

152,987

149,060

150,316

150,863

Income before income taxes

88,842

57,328

97,036

94,849

83,010

Income tax expense

23,712

13,938

23,555

22,911

22,834

Net income

65,130

43,390

73,481

71,938

60,176

Preferred stock dividends

4,313

4,312

6,317

3,779

2,437

Net income available to common stockholders

$

60,817

$

39,078

$

67,164

$

68,159

$

57,739

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.19

$

0.76

$

1.31

$

1.33

$

1.14

Diluted common shares

51,208,161

51,139,555

51,093,660

51,069,511

50,794,421

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

Total assets

$

34,731,738

$

36,404,320

$

35,228,542

$

40,054,433

$

37,726,096

LHI

15,331,457

15,221,404

15,168,565

15,399,174

15,351,451

LHI, mortgage finance

7,475,497

8,528,313

8,772,799

9,009,081

9,079,409

LHS

8,123

9,660

63,747

176,286

283,165

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

7,765,996

8,317,926

6,768,650

11,212,276

9,032,807

Investment securities

3,583,808

3,663,874

3,798,275

3,443,058

3,196,970

Demand deposits

13,390,370

14,970,462

14,228,038

15,174,642

12,740,947

Total deposits

28,109,365

29,813,668

28,839,563

33,391,970

30,996,589

Other borrowings

2,202,832

2,203,470

2,014,481

2,515,587

3,111,751

Long-term debt

928,738

928,062

927,386

664,968

395,896

Stockholders’ equity

3,209,616

3,147,752

3,114,957

3,159,482

2,871,224

End of period shares outstanding

50,618,494

50,605,626

50,592,201

50,557,767

50,470,450

Book value

$

57.48

$

56.27

$

55.64

$

53.59

$

53.92

Tangible book value(2)

$

57.14

$

55.93

$

55.29

$

53.24

$

53.57

SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS

Net interest margin

2.12

%

2.11

%

2.02

%

2.04

%

2.22

%

Return on average assets

0.69

%

0.47

%

0.76

%

0.73

%

0.61

%

Return on average common equity

8.36

%

5.41

%

9.74

%

10.08

%

8.50

%

Non-interest income to average earning assets

0.34

%

0.27

%

0.40

%

0.46

%

0.55

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

65.0

%

71.1

%

65.6

%

62.9

%

56.7

%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets

1.60

%

1.69

%

1.59

%

1.57

%

1.56

%

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(4)

8.3

%

7.8

%

7.9

%

6.7

%

7.2

%

Common Equity Tier 1

11.1

%

10.7

%

10.5

%

10.2

%

9.4

%

Tier 1 capital

12.6

%

12.2

%

12.1

%

12.2

%

10.3

%

Total capital

15.3

%

14.9

%

14.8

%

14.0

%

12.1

%

Leverage

9.0

%

9.0

%

8.4

%

8.3

%

7.5

%

(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

%
Change

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

180,663

$

173,573

4

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

7,765,996

9,032,807

(14

)%

Investment securities

3,583,808

3,196,970

12

%

LHS ($8.1 million and $239.1 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, at fair value)

8,123

283,165

(97

)%

LHI, mortgage finance

7,475,497

9,079,409

(18

)%

LHI (net of unearned income)

15,331,457

15,351,451

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

211,866

254,615

(17

)%

LHI, net

22,595,088

24,176,245

(7

)%

Mortgage servicing rights, net

105,424

(100

)%

Premises and equipment, net

20,901

24,546

(15

)%

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

559,897

715,699

(22

)%

Goodwill and intangibles, net

17,262

17,667

(2

)%

Total assets

$

34,731,738

$

37,726,096

(8

)%

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

13,390,370

$

12,740,947

5

%

Interest bearing

14,718,995

18,255,642

(19

)%

Total deposits

28,109,365

30,996,589

(9

)%

Accrued interest payable

7,699

11,150

(31

)%

Other liabilities

273,488

339,486

(19

)%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

2,832

111,751

(97

)%

Other borrowings

2,200,000

3,000,000

(27

)%

Long-term debt

928,738

395,896

135

%

Total liabilities

31,522,122

34,854,872

(10

)%

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:

Authorized shares - 10,000,000

Issued shares - 300,000 and 6,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

300,000

150,000

100

%

Common stock, $.01 par value:

Authorized shares - 100,000,000

Issued shares - 50,618,911 and 50,470,867 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

506

504

%

Additional paid-in capital

1,008,559

991,898

2

%

Retained earnings

1,948,274

1,713,056

14

%

Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at December 31, 2021 and 2020)

(8

)

(8

)

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes

(47,715

)

15,774

N/M

Total stockholders’ equity

3,209,616

2,871,224

12

%

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

34,731,738

$

37,726,096

(8

)%


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans(1)

$

204,379

$

232,961

$

820,532

$

993,670

Investment securities

11,780

9,594

42,820

17,475

Federal funds sold

1

1

693

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

3,733

2,792

13,232

27,569

Total interest income

219,892

245,348

876,585

1,039,407

Interest expense

Deposits

14,513

23,819

65,507

146,117

Federal funds purchased

110

131

1,083

Other borrowings

771

3,407

4,482

20,923

Long-term debt

10,576

4,817

37,628

19,963

Total interest expense

25,860

32,153

107,748

188,086

Net interest income

194,032

213,195

768,837

851,321

Provision for credit losses

(10,000

)

32,000

(30,000

)

258,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

204,032

181,195

798,837

593,321

Non-interest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

4,702

3,004

18,674

11,620

Wealth management and trust fee income

3,793

2,681

13,173

9,998

Brokered loan fees

5,678

12,610

27,954

46,423

Servicing income

277

8,834

15,513

27,029

Investment banking and trading income(1)

6,456

10,288

24,441

22,687

Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS

6,761

1,317

58,026

Other

10,553

8,500

37,158

27,198

Total non-interest income

31,459

52,678

138,230

202,981

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

89,075

78,449

350,930

340,529

Net occupancy expense

8,769

8,373

33,232

34,955

Marketing

4,286

3,435

10,006

23,581

Legal and professional

12,673

12,129

41,152

52,132

Communications and technology

16,490

15,405

75,185

103,054

FDIC insurance assessment

4,688

6,592

21,027

25,955

Servicing-related expenses

25

15,844

27,765

64,585

Merger-related expenses

17,756

Other

10,643

10,636

39,715

41,809

Total non-interest expense

146,649

150,863

599,012

704,356

Income before income taxes

88,842

83,010

338,055

91,946

Income tax expense

23,712

22,834

84,116

25,657

Net income

65,130

60,176

253,939

66,289

Preferred stock dividends

4,313

2,437

18,721

9,750

Net income available to common stockholders

$

60,817

$

57,739

$

235,218

$

56,539

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.20

$

1.14

$

4.65

$

1.12

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.19

$

1.14

$

4.60

$

1.12

(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE

(dollars in thousands)

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Allowance for credit losses on loans:

Beginning balance

$

221,957

$

221,511

$

242,484

$

254,615

$

290,165

Loans charged-off:

Commercial

3,776

4,348

1,412

2,451

37,984

Energy

686

5,732

33,283

Real estate

1,192

180

Total charge-offs

3,776

4,348

3,290

