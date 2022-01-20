Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- TCBI
- TCBIO
Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share
Continued improvement in credit quality drove a provision release of $10.0 million
Necessary regulatory approvals obtained for launch of Texas Capital Securities
Full year 2021 net income of $253.9 million, or $4.60 per diluted share
DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.
Net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $60.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 net income was $253.9 million, or $4.60 per diluted share, compared to $66.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for full year 2020.
“This quarter’s results conclude a year full of new initiatives and accomplishments designed to best position the Company for yet another important year ahead,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Our entire team is poised to continue delivering on our goals outlined in September. With our organizational discipline improving and financial results trending favorably, I am confident we will continue realizing progress towards our vision of becoming the flagship financial services firm headquartered in Texas.”
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(dollars and shares in thousands)
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Full Year
Full Year
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
OPERATING RESULTS
Net income
$
65,130
$
43,390
$
60,176
$
253,939
$
66,289
Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,817
$
39,078
$
57,739
$
235,218
$
56,539
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.19
$
0.76
$
1.14
$
4.60
$
1.12
Diluted common shares
51,208
51,140
50,794
51,141
50,583
Return on average assets
0.69
%
0.47
%
0.61
%
0.67
%
0.18
%
Return on average common equity
8.36
%
5.41
%
8.50
%
8.35
%
2.10
%
BALANCE SHEET
Loans held for investment (“LHI”)
$
15,331,457
$
15,221,404
$
15,351,451
LHI, mortgage finance
7,475,497
8,528,313
9,079,409
Total LHI
22,806,954
23,749,717
24,430,860
Loans held for sale (“LHS”)
8,123
9,660
283,165
Total assets
34,731,738
36,404,320
37,726,096
Demand deposits
13,390,370
14,970,462
12,740,947
Total deposits
28,109,365
29,813,668
30,996,589
Stockholders’ equity
3,209,616
3,147,752
2,871,224
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2021
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
We recorded a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $5.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021, resulting primarily from a decrease in criticized loans.
Net interest income was $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $190.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by increases in LHI and investment securities yields. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.12%, an increase of 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2021. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Total cost of deposits of 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021 remained unchanged as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $6.7 million, or 27%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in investment banking and trading income, resulting from an increase in loan syndication fees, and other non-interest income. The increase in other non-interest income resulted from a one-time gain recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 on the sale of a foreclosed asset.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $6.3 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in communications and technology expense and servicing-related expenses, partially offset by less significant broad-based increases across all remaining non-interest expense categories. These broad-based increases were as expected and in support of our long-term strategy. The decrease in communications and technology expense resulted from a $12.0 million write-off of certain software assets in the third quarter of 2021. The decline in servicing-related expenses resulted primarily from the sale of our mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) portfolio and transition of the mortgage correspondent aggregation (“MCA”) program to a third party earlier in 2021.
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2020
Net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $60.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses, compared to a $32.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease resulted primarily from improvements in the economic outlook as the economy recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2021 and a decrease in criticized loans.
Net interest income decreased to $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $213.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to declines in total average loans and LHI yields, partially offset by decreases in average interest-bearing deposits and cost of deposits. Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 2.12% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, yields decreased 8 basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 38 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Total cost of deposits decreased 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $21.2 million, or 40%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS, brokered loan fees and servicing income all decreased as a result of the MSR sale and MCA program transition earlier in 2021.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $4.2 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in servicing-related expenses, resulting from the MSR sale and MCA program transition earlier in 2021, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits.
CREDIT QUALITY
We recorded $1.0 million in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $65.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Criticized loans totaled $582.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $728.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $918.4 million at December 31, 2020. LHI non-performing assets (“LHI NPAs”) totaled $72.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $87.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $122.0 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of LHI NPAs to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.32%, compared to 0.37% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
CAPITAL RATIOS
All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well-capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2021. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.3% and 9.0%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, compared to 10.7%, 12.2%, 14.9% and 9.0%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 9.4%, 10.3%, 12.1% and 7.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 8.3% compared to 7.8% at September 30, 2021 and 7.2% at December 31, 2020.
About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (the “Bank”), a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the Bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, our financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “could,” “should,” “projects,” “targeted,” “continue,” “become,” “intend” and similar expressions.
Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) deterioration of the credit quality of our loan portfolio or declines in the value of collateral due to external factors or otherwise, (2) the unpredictability of economic and business conditions that may impact us or our customers, (3) the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers, employees and third-party service providers, (4) our ability to effectively manage our liquidity risk and any growth plans and the availability of capital and funding to us, (5) our ability to effectively manage our information technology systems, (6) the costs and effects of cyber-incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our third-party providers, (7) changes in interest rates, (8) changes in the method of determining the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, or the replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate, (9) adverse or unexpected economic or market conditions and other factors in Texas, the United States or internationally, (10) the concentration of our business in Texas and with the energy industry, (11) the failure to effectively balance our funding sources with cash demands by depositors and borrowers, the failure to maintain capital ratio as a result of adverse changes in our operating performance or financial condition or changes in applicable regulations or interpretations of regulations that impact our business or the characterization or risk weight of our assets, (12) material failures of our accounting estimates and risk management processes based on management judgment or the supporting assumptions or models, (13) the failure to effectively manage our interest rate risk, (14) the failure of our enterprise risk management framework, (15) uncertainty regarding the upcoming transition away from LIBOR, (16) our ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, (17) risks related to U.S. federal government actions impacting us, (18) claims and litigation that may arise in the ordinary course of business, (19) the failure to successfully execute our business strategy, (20) the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel, (21) increased or more competition from banks and other financial service providers in our markets, (22) the susceptibility of fraud on our business, (23) the failure to maintain adequate regulatory capital to support our business, (24) environmental liability associated with properties related to our lending activities, (25) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events and (26) risks relating to our securities.
These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Interest income(1)
$
219,892
$
216,589
$
216,953
$
223,151
$
245,348
Interest expense
25,860
26,053
27,496
28,339
32,153
Net interest income
194,032
190,536
189,457
194,812
213,195
Provision for credit losses
(10,000
)
5,000
(19,000
)
(6,000
)
32,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
204,032
185,536
208,457
200,812
181,195
Non-interest income(1)
31,459
24,779
37,639
44,353
52,678
Non-interest expense
146,649
152,987
149,060
150,316
150,863
Income before income taxes
88,842
57,328
97,036
94,849
83,010
Income tax expense
23,712
13,938
23,555
22,911
22,834
Net income
65,130
43,390
73,481
71,938
60,176
Preferred stock dividends
4,313
4,312
6,317
3,779
2,437
Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,817
$
39,078
$
67,164
$
68,159
$
57,739
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.19
$
0.76
$
1.31
$
1.33
$
1.14
Diluted common shares
51,208,161
51,139,555
51,093,660
51,069,511
50,794,421
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
34,731,738
$
36,404,320
$
35,228,542
$
40,054,433
$
37,726,096
LHI
15,331,457
15,221,404
15,168,565
15,399,174
15,351,451
LHI, mortgage finance
7,475,497
8,528,313
8,772,799
9,009,081
9,079,409
LHS
8,123
9,660
63,747
176,286
283,165
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
7,765,996
8,317,926
6,768,650
11,212,276
9,032,807
Investment securities
3,583,808
3,663,874
3,798,275
3,443,058
3,196,970
Demand deposits
13,390,370
14,970,462
14,228,038
15,174,642
12,740,947
Total deposits
28,109,365
29,813,668
28,839,563
33,391,970
30,996,589
Other borrowings
2,202,832
2,203,470
2,014,481
2,515,587
3,111,751
Long-term debt
928,738
928,062
927,386
664,968
395,896
Stockholders’ equity
3,209,616
3,147,752
3,114,957
3,159,482
2,871,224
End of period shares outstanding
50,618,494
50,605,626
50,592,201
50,557,767
50,470,450
Book value
$
57.48
$
56.27
$
55.64
$
53.59
$
53.92
Tangible book value(2)
$
57.14
$
55.93
$
55.29
$
53.24
$
53.57
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS
Net interest margin
2.12
%
2.11
%
2.02
%
2.04
%
2.22
%
Return on average assets
0.69
%
0.47
%
0.76
%
0.73
%
0.61
%
Return on average common equity
8.36
%
5.41
%
9.74
%
10.08
%
8.50
%
Non-interest income to average earning assets
0.34
%
0.27
%
0.40
%
0.46
%
0.55
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
65.0
%
71.1
%
65.6
%
62.9
%
56.7
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets
1.60
%
1.69
%
1.59
%
1.57
%
1.56
%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(4)
8.3
%
7.8
%
7.9
%
6.7
%
7.2
%
Common Equity Tier 1
11.1
%
10.7
%
10.5
%
10.2
%
9.4
%
Tier 1 capital
12.6
%
12.2
%
12.1
%
12.2
%
10.3
%
Total capital
15.3
%
14.9
%
14.8
%
14.0
%
12.1
%
Leverage
9.0
%
9.0
%
8.4
%
8.3
%
7.5
%
(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
%
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
180,663
$
173,573
4
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
7,765,996
9,032,807
(14
)%
Investment securities
3,583,808
3,196,970
12
%
LHS ($8.1 million and $239.1 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, at fair value)
8,123
283,165
(97
)%
LHI, mortgage finance
7,475,497
9,079,409
(18
)%
LHI (net of unearned income)
15,331,457
15,351,451
—
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
211,866
254,615
(17
)%
LHI, net
22,595,088
24,176,245
(7
)%
Mortgage servicing rights, net
—
105,424
(100
)%
Premises and equipment, net
20,901
24,546
(15
)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
559,897
715,699
(22
)%
Goodwill and intangibles, net
17,262
17,667
(2
)%
Total assets
$
34,731,738
$
37,726,096
(8
)%
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
13,390,370
$
12,740,947
5
%
Interest bearing
14,718,995
18,255,642
(19
)%
Total deposits
28,109,365
30,996,589
(9
)%
Accrued interest payable
7,699
11,150
(31
)%
Other liabilities
273,488
339,486
(19
)%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
2,832
111,751
(97
)%
Other borrowings
2,200,000
3,000,000
(27
)%
Long-term debt
928,738
395,896
135
%
Total liabilities
31,522,122
34,854,872
(10
)%
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
Authorized shares - 10,000,000
Issued shares - 300,000 and 6,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
300,000
150,000
100
%
Common stock, $.01 par value:
Authorized shares - 100,000,000
Issued shares - 50,618,911 and 50,470,867 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
506
504
—
%
Additional paid-in capital
1,008,559
991,898
2
%
Retained earnings
1,948,274
1,713,056
14
%
Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at December 31, 2021 and 2020)
(8
)
(8
)
—
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes
(47,715
)
15,774
N/M
Total stockholders’ equity
3,209,616
2,871,224
12
%
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
34,731,738
$
37,726,096
(8
)%
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans(1)
$
204,379
$
232,961
$
820,532
$
993,670
Investment securities
11,780
9,594
42,820
17,475
Federal funds sold
—
1
1
693
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
3,733
2,792
13,232
27,569
Total interest income
219,892
245,348
876,585
1,039,407
Interest expense
Deposits
14,513
23,819
65,507
146,117
Federal funds purchased
—
110
131
1,083
Other borrowings
771
3,407
4,482
20,923
Long-term debt
10,576
4,817
37,628
19,963
Total interest expense
25,860
32,153
107,748
188,086
Net interest income
194,032
213,195
768,837
851,321
Provision for credit losses
(10,000
)
32,000
(30,000
)
258,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
204,032
181,195
798,837
593,321
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,702
3,004
18,674
11,620
Wealth management and trust fee income
3,793
2,681
13,173
9,998
Brokered loan fees
5,678
12,610
27,954
46,423
Servicing income
277
8,834
15,513
27,029
Investment banking and trading income(1)
6,456
10,288
24,441
22,687
Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS
—
6,761
1,317
58,026
Other
10,553
8,500
37,158
27,198
Total non-interest income
31,459
52,678
138,230
202,981
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
89,075
78,449
350,930
340,529
Net occupancy expense
8,769
8,373
33,232
34,955
Marketing
4,286
3,435
10,006
23,581
Legal and professional
12,673
12,129
41,152
52,132
Communications and technology
16,490
15,405
75,185
103,054
FDIC insurance assessment
4,688
6,592
21,027
25,955
Servicing-related expenses
25
15,844
27,765
64,585
Merger-related expenses
—
—
—
17,756
Other
10,643
10,636
39,715
41,809
Total non-interest expense
146,649
150,863
599,012
704,356
Income before income taxes
88,842
83,010
338,055
91,946
Income tax expense
23,712
22,834
84,116
25,657
Net income
65,130
60,176
253,939
66,289
Preferred stock dividends
4,313
2,437
18,721
9,750
Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,817
$
57,739
$
235,218
$
56,539
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.20
$
1.14
$
4.65
$
1.12
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.19
$
1.14
$
4.60
$
1.12
(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
Beginning balance
$
221,957
$
221,511
$
242,484
$
254,615
$
290,165
Loans charged-off:
Commercial
3,776
4,348
1,412
2,451
37,984
Energy
—
—
686
5,732
33,283
Real estate
—
—
1,192
—
180
Total charge-offs
3,776
4,348
3,290