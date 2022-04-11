U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.38
    -58.90 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,470.01
    -251.11 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,465.41
    -245.58 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.31
    -12.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.06
    -4.20 (-4.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.00
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.26 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7690
    +0.0560 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5350
    +1.2150 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,808.06
    -1,988.26 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.31
    -37.86 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands Marks Fifth Anniversary, Achievements and Milestones

·5 min read

World-class facility offers patients the most advanced medical and orthopedic care north of Houston

HOUSTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks five years since the opening of Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands with a special focus on offering patients closer pediatric care and emergency services north of Houston. Revolutionary milestones from our multi-disciplinary teams include treating the most complex orthopedic sports injuries of competitive world athletes to our recent 100th adolescent bariatric surgery.

Courtesy of Texas Children&#x002019;s Hospital
Courtesy of Texas Children’s Hospital

"The opening of Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands was a momentous event. I will never forget the team's dedication to building the first pediatric hospital in Montgomery County," said Michelle Riley-Brown, president, Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands. "We're continuously rewarded by the opportunity to provide our specialized pediatric care locally to this community."

Since that day in 2017, close to 900,000 patients have been treated at Texas Children's The Woodlands. Texas Children's also created a unique environment for children at all stages of life.

Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands by the Numbers:

  • 265,447 emergency room visits

  • 47,513 surgeries performed

  • 826,827 patient appointments completed

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Children's Hospital experts across specialties have led the way regionally in treatment and research with testing, therapeutics and vaccinations. Comprehensive teams continue to work around-the-clock caring for critically ill patients infected with COVID-19.

"I am extremely proud of our entire amazing team, we could not have been so successful to date without the incredible people who show up every day to deliver on the mission and the overwhelming support of this great community. We are so grateful to our patient families for entrusting us with the care of their children," said Dr. Ketrese White, Vice President, Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands.

Since the hospital's bariatric surgery program's inception in May 2018 — Texas Children's became the first Adolescent-Only Bariatric Surgery Center in Texas, and the 7th in the United States. The hospital currently is pursuing accreditation with the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). A bariatric surgical center achieves MBSAQIP accreditation following a rigorous review process during which it proves that it can maintain certain physical resources, human resources, and standards of practice.

Additionally, a hallmark feature of the campus is Texas Children's Motion Analysis and Human Performance Laboratory, part of the hospital's nationally ranked Orthopedics program and one of the only pediatric labs of its kind in the state.

The laboratory leverages the expertise of a team of physicians, therapists, bio-mechanists and exercise physiologists along with state-of-the-art computer and sensor technology to study, analyze and help improve how the human body moves. The laboratory is equipped with a 3D motion capture system, force platforms, force plate instrumented treadmill, electromyography system and a metabolic cart.

"As we celebrate all that has been accomplished since our opening day, I'm reminded of what was once only a vision of bringing Texas Children's specialized care to the communities north of Houston. I cannot express how proud and thankful I am of every single person who not only helped bring that dream to fruition, but who has also worked tirelessly over the past five years to carry it far beyond what I could have ever imagined," said Mark A. Wallace, President and CEO of Texas Children's Hospital.

Opened in 2017, the 550,000-square-foot facility serves children and families and offers inpatient and outpatient specialty pediatric care.

Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands offers specialty pediatric care in areas that include cancer, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, diabetes and endocrinology, urology, sports medicine, gastroenterology and nutrition, plastic surgery, otolaryngology, allergy and immunology, dermatology, adolescent medicine and physician rehabilitation.

Hospital facilities include:

  • 24 emergency center rooms

  • 74 acute care rooms

  • 5 radiology rooms

  • 5 operating rooms

  • 3 specialty care locations

Along with serving families throughout The Woodlands area, Texas Children's serves families in counties throughout Greater North Houston including Montgomery, Walker, Grimes, Liberty, Harris, Polk, San Jacinto and Hardin.

Texas Children's Hospital is ranked third among the best children's hospitals nationally by U.S. News & World Report, and first in Texas. For more information or to book an appointment, visit women.texaschildrens.org.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

(PRNewsfoto/Texas Children&#39;s Hospital)
(PRNewsfoto/Texas Children's Hospital)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-childrens-hospital-the-woodlands-marks-fifth-anniversary-achievements-and-milestones-301522929.html

SOURCE Texas Children's Hospital

Recommended Stories

  • Bicycle Therapeutics shares fall 23% after the company shares interim Phase 1 data

    Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 23.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared interim data from a Phase 1 clinical trial for its urothelial-cancer treatment. Bicycle said its experimental therapy, BT8009, had a 50% overall response rate, and one of the eight patients enrolled in the study who received the smallest dose of the therapy reported a complete response. The findings were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting. Bicycle's st

  • You Might Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

    You just might kick yourself later for not buying this growth stock right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is aptly named because the biotech is definitely at the top of its game. Vertex developed all of them.

  • Data From mRNA Cancer Treatment Look Positive, but Very Early

    BioNTech on Monday touted what it called positive early data from a trial of a combination cancer therapy that involves a messenger RNA cancer vaccine in an early test of mRNA applicability in cancer. Shares of BioNTech (ticker: BNTX) were down 1.7% in premarket trading. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the focus of biotechnology companies working on mRNA technology—including BioNTech, Moderna (MRNA), and CureVac (CVAC)—was on applications in cancer.

  • Fauci says people should decide 'individual risk' for COVID, reverting back to masks possible

    The CDC has designated most of the country as a "green zone," which indicates a low-level risk for COVID-19 infection.

  • Health Canada Approves GARDASIL®9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) for the Prevention of Oropharyngeal and Other Head and Neck Cancers

    Merck, (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside Canada and the United States, announced today that Health Canada has approved an expanded indication of GARDASIL®9 in individuals 9 through 45 years of age for the prevention of infection caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 and the following diseases associated with the HPV types included in the vaccine: Oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers caused by HPV types 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58.1 This m

  • Why Affimed Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Shares of German cancer immunotherapy company Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) were up by a healthy 7.1% as of 11:59 a.m. ET Monday. The biotech's stock was flying higher in response to a positive clinical update for its lead blood cancer therapy, AFM13. AFM13 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody that links natural killer cells to tumor cells.

  • Moderna begins dosing participants in a Phase 1/2 trial for its flu vaccine candidates

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 1.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1/2 study of two experimental influenza vaccines. Approximately 560 participants will be enrolled in the Phase 1/2 study. There are no approved mRNA vaccines for the flu at this time. Moderna's stock has tumbled 36.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 5.8%.

  • Zentalis Pharma Posts Initial Clinical Data On Its Wee1 Inhibitor In Ovarian Cancer

    Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) announced initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ZN-c3 combined with chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant or -refractory ovarian cancer. Data were reviewed at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The study consists of four cohorts: ZN-c3 + PLD, ZN-c3 + carboplatin, ZN-c3 + paclitaxel, and ZN-c3 + gemcitabine. ZN-c3, in combination with chemotherapy, demonstrated anti-tumor activity

  • People Are Calling Out "Positive" Stereotypes That Are Actually Harmful, And It's An Important Conversation

    "That those who struggle with mental illness are inherently 'deep' and 'creative' because of their pain. I'm tired of how romanticized these issues are."View Entire Post ›

  • These States Are "Experiencing an Outbreak" of the BA.2 COVID Variant

    Although it's been over two years since the pandemic began, it was only a few short months ago when case counts reached their highest points during the Omicron surge. However, the sustained drop in cases on a national level has begun to reverse course as yet another version of the virus continues to spread. And according to one expert, certain states are already "experiencing an outbreak" at the hands of the BA.2 COVID variant. Read on to see which areas are seeing infections rise the most right

  • Health experts recommend masks be worn indoors again as cases of COVID-19 BA2 variant increase

    Health experts are recommending that maks be worn indoors again as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again. Dr. Mike joins Good Day to explain.

  • Why This Coastal County in New Jersey Has the State's Highest COVID-19 Death Rate

    Ocean County, a coastal region in central New Jersey, is home to some of the state’s most exclusive waterfront communities and its fastest-growing town, Lakewood. A Republican bastion in a state controlled by Democrats, the county is largely suburban, encompassing more land than all but one other county in New Jersey. Now, as the United States begins to chart a path through a third year of the pandemic, Ocean County also illustrates a stubborn public health challenge: A large share of its reside

  • A COVID Surge Is Likely This Fall, Dr. Fauci Says; Here's How to Prepare

    With new COVID variants like omicron BA.2 emerging, over the next few weeks we should expect to see an increase in positive COVID cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, top medical adviser to US President Joe Biden told David Westin of Bloomberg TV. He cited the recent surge in COVID cases in the UK as an example of what could happen in the US.

  • Coronavirus tally: Daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths all tick higher

    The daily average for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all ticked higher, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical advisor, said on

  • India extends COVID-19 boosters to all adults; some must pay

    India began offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Sunday but limited free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60. The doses, which India is calling a “precautionary” shot instead of a booster, are available to people nine months after they receive their second jab, the Health Ministry said in a statement Friday. Unlike other countries, where many people receive a different vaccine as a booster, most Indians have received the same type — in most cases the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker.

  • 3 deaths, almost 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Cloud area this week

    Between Monday and Friday, MDH reported 3,170 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and 31 deaths related to COVID-19.

  • These Photos Show What It's Like To Give Birth At Home

    “Having control and just being comfortable are the two main things.”View Entire Post ›

  • Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that a surge in COVID-19 cases is likely toward the end of the year, and the U.S. will run out of tests, monoclonal antibodies, and antiviral drugs if government funding is not provided. In an interview with David Westin at Bloomberg, Dr. Fauci explains what he thinks will happen next for the virus and for subvariants such as BA.2. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Yes, We Have Some Imm

  • Henry County reports 17 new COVID cases; Illinois cases surge 28%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Illinois in the week ending Sunday, rising 28% as 10,786 cases were reported. The previous week had 8,426 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

  • Fitbit gets FDA approval for AFib-detecting algorithm

    Two weeks back, Google announced that it was seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a new atrial fibrillation-detecting technology it planned to roll out to Fibit wearables. Today, the company confirmed that the FDA has approved the PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm tech. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection has become an increasingly essential feature in health-focused wearables.