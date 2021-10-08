U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.03
    +3.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,737.44
    -17.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,665.83
    +11.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +1.27 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.00
    +18.80 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.46 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5860
    +0.0150 (+0.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9090
    +0.2930 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,565.46
    +236.95 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.17
    +13.56 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.99
    +20.95 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
JOBS:

September jobs report disappoints, big miss on expectations

Only 194,000 jobs were added, 500,000 was expected

Texas cities dominate LaborIQ® Market Index ranking of top metros nationally, boasting strong net migration, population growth and job creation

·5 min read

U.S. job gains disappoint again, adding 194,000 in September, as employers continue to face hiring challenges

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkWhy®, a Dallas-based SaaS company delivering next-generation AI-driven labor-market solutions, released its U.S. labor-market rankings after the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced today the U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September. The gain is well below expectations and worse than August's disappointing results. Continued growth at this slower-than-projected pace is likely to jeopardize a 2022 recovery, pushing the timeline to 2023 for reaching pre-pandemic employment levels.

Texas cities dominate LaborIQ® Market Index ranking of top metros nationally; U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in Sept.

Since the major surge in hiring began in June, the U.S. economy added 2.8 million jobs, yet employment remains below pre-pandemic levels. Despite moderate job gains in the past three months, businesses are looking to hire, and consumer spending remains strong, which should keep a high demand for talent. The COVID-19 Delta variant contributed to slower job gains in August and September, but a continuing trend of declining cases could benefit the labor market in the coming months.

"Disruptors will continue to make hiring difficult and leave millions of open jobs unfilled through December," said Jay Denton, chief labor-market analyst at ThinkWhy, creator of LaborIQ® talent-intelligence software. "Vaccine mandates, COVID impacts and business decisions regarding in-office or remote work will limit how quickly jobs will be recovered."

COVID Disruption Continues Impact on Talent Supply and Demand

There are around 3.1 million fewer people in the labor force now, compared to February 2020. COVID has led to increased retirements among older workers, and women have exited the workforce to care for children when schools closed.

As private and federal vaccine requirements are implemented, the healthcare, education and leisure and hospitality industries may experience additional disruptions to their labor supplies. Many previously unvaccinated workers faced vaccine mandates and chose to become vaccinated, while others left their jobs or were fired.

"Retention of talent will be a major risk for businesses the remainder of this year," Denton said. "With a record number of job openings, businesses are trying different methods to retain and attract employees, and compensation has been a critical part of that equation."

LaborIQ Market Index Ranks Top-Performing Labor Markets

National job gains have slowed substantially, following hiring surges earlier this summer. Despite these setbacks, the U.S. labor market has progressed to reach 96.7% of pre-pandemic employment. The recovery has varied significantly based on location and economic performance.

The proprietary LaborIQ Market Index identifies and tracks 10 key performance indicators that best measure and rank a local economy's performance. These indicators, or variables — which exist in every market — represent the greatest drivers of a market's economic progress or decline, tracking each metro's progression toward pre-pandemic employment levels and recovery.

Top 5 U.S. Labor Markets
Reported by LaborIQ Market Index: September 2021

1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

2. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

3. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

4. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

Many of the metros ranked in the top 10 have been strong performers throughout 2021, but net migration or job gains are what has driven growth in Dallas, Phoenix and Austin, while Denver, Houston and Seattle have recently joined the ranks due to strong labor-market performance through summer 2021.

The Recovery Is Bigger in Texas

Texas metros are clear national leaders when it comes to economic recovery, according to the LaborIQ Market Index. In addition to Dallas (No. 1), Austin (No. 3) and Houston (No. 8), San Antonio jumped to No. 24. All four of Texas' major metros — which rank among the largest in the country — are expected to remain top-performing metros for an extended period. Due to the sheer size of these labor markets, their recovery will significantly impact the national economy.

In August, Austin became one of the three largest metros — along with Salt Lake City and Phoenix — to recover all jobs lost to the pandemic. Dallas and San Antonio are poised to join in 2022, with Houston expected to fully recover in 2023, the year projected for overall national recovery.

Industry Performance & Recovery Outlook

Last month's industry performance was again clouded by the COVID-19 resurgence and its Delta variant. Though cases are now declining from a peak in mid-September, uncertainty over future variants will persist through the winter. Consumer spending is expected to pick up heading into the holiday season, which could provide a boost to the economy.

Some industries continue to gain workers — financial activities and professional and business services — while others, such as leisure and hospitality, have been slower to recover due to the depths of their initial job losses and disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on the industry.

"The pandemic has tested the resilience of specific types and locations of jobs," Denton said. "Financial activities is on the doorstep of being the first industry to recover all jobs, while leisure and hospitality may not fully recover nationally for four or more years — due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Conversely, over the past 10 years, locations with the biggest relative population gains are Utah, Texas and Idaho. These are all states where jobs are returning the fastest, dictated by migration patterns and population growth — whether we're in a pandemic or not."

For more details, read ThinkWhy's September National Labor Market, Market Rankings and Industry Outlook report.

About LaborIQ by ThinkWhy

LaborIQ is a SaaS solution providing HR and talent-acquisition professionals with talent and labor-market intelligence. LaborIQ by ThinkWhy reports, forecasts and advises on employment conditions and the impact to jobs, industries and businesses across all U.S. cities. Our machine learning and advanced data science deliver precise compensation, talent-supply forecasts, retention tools and job-market answers for more than 20,000 job titles.

Visit ThinkWhy.com to learn more or request a demo. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-cities-dominate-laboriq-market-index-ranking-of-top-metros-nationally-boasting-strong-net-migration-population-growth-and-job-creation-301396184.html

SOURCE ThinkWhy

Recommended Stories

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.The offer had strong appeal for would-be entrepreneurs. With an upfront investment of as little as $10,000, these new “delivery service partners” could have a fleet on the road in weeks. Amazon pledged to use its negotiating power to help the fledgling companies get better deals

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Vanguard reverses decision to cut retiree medical benefit after employee outcry

    Investment giant Vanguard walked back a decision this week to cut its retiree medical benefit program, which helps pay for healthcare costs in retirement, after an outcry from current and past employees. The benefits in question are retiree medical accounts, also known as RMAs, which are investment accounts that allow individuals to pay for health insurance premiums. Vanguard, which had already stopped offering these benefits to new employees, terminated the program effective immediately on Monday, but changed its mind after workers said it was too sudden, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

  • Payrolls Growth in U.S. Misses Big for a Second Straight Month

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. job growth in September was the slowest this year, signaling a tempering of the labor market recovery and complicating a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back monetary support before year end.Nonfarm payrolls increased 194,000 last month after an upwardly revised 366,000 gain in August, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, partly reflecting a decline in labor force participation among women. Meantime, average h

  • Nearly Half of Retirees Won’t Have Adequate Income by 2090, Study Says

    Researchers at the Urban Institute are out with a dire warning about Americans' retirement readiness.

  • Tax-Savvy Investment Strategies for Retirement Accounts

    A comfortable retirement depends not just on the amount you can accumulate but on your investment returns once you retire.

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • Building a new giant: How Truist’s Daryl Bible landed at the forefront in one of banking’s biggest mergers

    Truist's Daryl Bible headlines the 2021 class of CFOs who led their companies through challenges and triumphs to set the stage for future growth. He talked with CBJ about his career in banking, leading through one of the industry's biggest mergers and more.

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Union at Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery faces removal vote

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Members of the union representing locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas, refinery have submitted a petition to force a vote on removing the union, the union and company said on Wednesday. Exxon and the local United Steelworkers union said they were notified by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, which will oversee the vote, that a petition calling for removal had been filed. At least 30% of the members must sign the petition for the decertification vote to take place.

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian sheep farmers and makers of cardboard boxes.The extreme electricity shortage caused by soaring prices of coal in the world’s largest exporter is set to hurt China’s own growth, and the knock-on impact to supply chains could crimp a global economy struggling to emerge from the pandemic.The timing couldn’t be worse, with the shipping industry already

  • Three large Milwaukee-area employers exceed 90% employee vaccinations; some organizations plan firings

    At least three of the largest Milwaukee-area employers implementing Covid-19 vaccine mandates said they achieved over 90% compliance with deadlines set for the week of Oct. 11.

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens

    China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production and oil prices jumped on Friday as a record surge in the cost of gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. The rebound in economic activity from coronavirus restrictions has exposed alarmingly low supplies of natural gas leaving traders, industry executives and governments scrambling as the northern hemisphere heads into winter. The energy crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-energy-shortage-or-coincidence-regional-crises-2021-09-29, which has led to fuel shortages and blackouts in some countries, has highlighted the difficulty in cutting the global economy's dependency on fossil fuels as world leaders seek to revive efforts to tackle climate change at talks next month in Glasgow.

  • Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dismissed, court says

    A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

  • Gas supplies hit as fire rips through Russian plant - live updates

    ‘Significant’ price rises coming to household energy bills, Ofgem warns Ireland abandons low-tax model as it caves in to Biden FTSE 100 up 0.2pc; US stocks poised to climb Ryan Bourne: Tories are betraying Thatcherism just as Brexit Britain needs it most Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter