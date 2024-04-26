This Texas city requires lowest salary in US to live comfortably. It may surprise you

A recent analysis unveiled the top cities where the lowest and highest salaries are required to maintain a comfortable lifestyle without the pressure of living paycheck to paycheck. Four of the top five cities with the lowest salaries needed are in Texas.

The study by SmartAsset found that the average individual residing in a major U.S. city needs an annual salary of at least $96,500 to comfortably live alone. For a household, the average income needed increases substantially to $235,000. SmartAsset defines a household as two adults and two children, according to the study.

Somehow, Houston clinched the No. 1 spot for the lowest salary needed to live comfortably — but the math ain't mathin'.

What's the median household income in Houston?

The median household income in Houston is $60,440, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is nearly 19% lower than the national median household income of $74,580.

Housing costs in Houston are higher than many other Texas cities

The average rental in Houston costs $1,885 per month, according to data analyzed by Zillow. This is 10% lower than the national median of $2,100, but higher than the average rent for Amarillo, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Lubbock, San Antonio and Waco.

The median sale price of a Houston home is $287,533, with most valued around $270,000.

Consumer prices are up in the Houston

The city was recently among the top 10 in the nation hit most by inflation.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area saw an average price increase of 1% across all products in January and February — up 3.5% over the year.

Gas and food prices contributed largely to the area's increase, as local energy prices increased by 4%, largely due to the 7% jump in gasoline costs. Prices for food away from home in Houston jumped by 0.9%, and prices for food at home rose 0.5%, according to the CPI website.

