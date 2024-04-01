Texas Dairy Queens to offer free ice cream sandwiches during April 8 total solar eclipse

As millions across America gather to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, Dairy Queen is offering a free sweet treat for Texans.

“The total solar eclipse is a significant event in Texas,” Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, said in a news release. “There is no better way to celebrate with family and friends on the day of the eclipse than enjoying a DQ Sandwich, which happens to be lunar shaped.”

Download the DQ Texas Mobile app to get a free DQ sandwich. According to the release, the offer is valid for new and existing users.

According to the USA TODAY eclipse tracker, Lubbock will see 88.5% of the sun obscured by the moon at the peak around 1:35 p.m., with the eclipse starting at 12:18 p.m. and ending at 2:54 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: DQ to offer free ice cream sandwich during April's total solar eclipse