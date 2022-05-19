U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,919.50
    -4.18 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,272.61
    -217.46 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,511.15
    +92.99 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.27
    +14.42 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    +0.62 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    +26.40 (+1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.35 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    +0.0127 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8330
    -0.0530 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2503
    +0.0161 (+1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5940
    -0.7030 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,329.91
    +1,366.54 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.35
    +23.11 (+3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Texas exposed 1.8 million residents' data for almost 3 years

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

The personal information of 1.8 million Texas residents who filed insurance claims with the Texas Department of Insurance was exposed and publicly accessible for almost three years, according to a recently published state audit.

News of the security lapse was first disclosed by the department in March, almost three months months after it first became aware of the exposed data in January during the course of a preplanned data management audit.

The department said that it became aware of a security issue with the web application that manages workers' compensation information and took the site offline to fix, and said it was notifying residents who filed claims between March 2019 and January 2022 that their names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, their Social Security numbers and details of their claims were affected by the exposure.

The state did not provide details of the security incident. But a state audit published this month revealed that residents' personal information was inadvertently exposed to the internet because of "programming code that allowed internet access to a protected area of the application."

The department said in an updated post that a forensic investigation "could not conclusively rule out that certain information on the web application was accessed outside of TDI." The department did not name the forensics company that carried out the investigation.

The Texas Department of Insurance oversees and enforces the insurance industry in Texas, and serves as an arbitrator in disputes between an employee, their employer and insurance carriers, according to The Texas Tribune, which first reported the news.

In 2018, TechCrunch reported that over 14 million detailed Texas voter records were left online on an unprotected web server. The data was originally compiled by Data Trust, a Republican-focused data analytics firm created by the GOP to provide campaigns with voter data.

Millions of Texas voter records exposed online

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold

    McDonald’s has begun the process of selling its restaurants in Russia after more than 30 years in the country. The Chicago burger giant said its existing licensee Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy McDonald’s 850 Russian restaurants and operate them under a new name. McDonald’s didn’t disclose the sale price.

  • Camila Cabello's Underboob-Baring Bra Top Shows Off Her Strong Abs

    Camila Cabello just showed off her strong abs and even a little underboob in an intricate, floral, chain bra top. The singer is all about body positivity!

  • McDonald's to sell Russia restaurants to local operator

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp is selling its Russia business to its current licensee Alexander Govor and the restaurants would operate under a new brand, ending more than three decades of presence in the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia and became one of the biggest global brands to exit the country earlier this week, while saying it would retain its trademark. Govor, who runs the franchise operation through his firm GiD LLC, has been a McDonald's licensee since 2015 and had helped the burger chain expand into remote Siberia, where he operates 25 restaurants.

  • On Dublin Backstreet, Hub of Russian Finance Quietly Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- On a Dublin backstreet, behind a Georgian townhouse where the Irish Red Cross is raising funds to support Ukraine, a once-thriving hub of Russian finance is falling apart.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slam

  • Musk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk spent Wednesday on Twitter Inc., announcing his political switch from Democrat to Republican, trashing ESG and replying to several users of the social-media website he’s agreed to buy.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as H

  • Russia uses new laser weapons in Ukraine, Zelenskiy mocks 'wonder weapon'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Wednesday said it was using a new generation of powerful lasers in Ukraine to burn up drones, deploying some of Moscow's secret weapons to counter a flood of Western arms. Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 unveiled an intercontinental ballistic missile, underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a laser weapon. Little is known about the specifics of the new laser.

  • US sues casino tycoon Steve Wynn, accusing him of acting as Chinese agent

    The US Justice Department on Tuesday sued Steve Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Resorts, to compel him to register as an agent of China and accused him of lobbying then President Donald Trump at Beijing's behest in 2017. From at least June through August 2017, Wynn contacted Trump and members of his administration to convey a Chinese request that Trump cancel the visa of a Chinese businessman who had sought asylum in the United States, the department said. Wynn engaged in those efforts at the reque

  • Jimmy Fallon Nails Trump's Pennsylvania Problem In 2 Scathing Words

    The late night host mocked the former president's pull for Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's Republican primary.

  • Russian ‘security elite’ understands that the war is lost, Bellingcat says

    There is growing understanding among Russian “security elite” that Russia's war against Ukraine has already been lost, Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist of Bellingcat media outlet has said, according to a report by Radio Liberty.

  • Ex-Trump Official Quits GOP, Says Republican Party Is Now A Threat To America

    Miles Taylor says the Republican Party can't be saved.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Allies Move to Assuage Turkey on Entry Bids

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden offered his “strong support” for bids by Finland and Sweden to join NATO as he met their leaders in Washington. NATO’s secretary general said he was hopeful the applications could soon be accepted despite initial opposition in Turkey.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Alm

  • Fed's Powell vows to raise rates as high as needed to kill inflation surge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. "What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. "If we don't see that, we will have to consider moving more aggressively" to tighten financial conditions.

  • JPMorgan Cuts GDP Forecast, Citing Drag From Stock-Market’s Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists cut their US economic forecasts for this year and next after judging that falling stock prices, higher mortgage rates and a stronger dollar relative to trading partners will weigh on the outlook.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor Attack

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping urges new Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jnr to stick to independent foreign policy

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he hopes Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jnr will maintain an independent foreign policy. On Wednesday Xi spoke to Marcos for the first time since his election victory, having previously sent a message of congratulations. Xi said China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with the Philippines on major international and regional issues. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Ge

  • Ukrainian Forces Fire on Russian Tank Near Border in Kharkiv Oblast

    Aerial video released on May 18 by a Ukrainian military unit operating in Kharkiv shows Ukrainian troops firing anti-tank weapons at a Russian T-80BVM tank north of Pytomnyk, a town just six miles from the Russian border in Kharkiv Oblast.The video shows a Russian battle tank on a rural road with sparks and smoke emanating from its rear right side, indicating it was already damaged. The tank’s gun fires into a field to its east at unknown targets. At a T-junction about 1,200 ft (371 meters) up the road, a Ukrainian soldier appears, crouches, and fires a weapon toward the tank. The tank swivels around and accelerates toward the junction. The soldier retreats into bushes and the tank fires at him, but misses its target. The tank continues forward and, as it passes through the T-junction, comes under fire to its west before exiting the roadway and into bushes and trees lining the road. It turns its gun around to take another shot at the soldier fleeing to the east, but misses again.Storyful has not confirmed when the footage was shot. However, heavy fighting was reported in the area throughout the middle of May.Konstantin Nemichev, who heads the Kraken unit of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, announced the liberation of the town on May 8, but the Ukrainian military said Russian forces were shelling Pytomnyk and other small towns in Kharkiv Oblast over May 14 and 15, and again on Wednesday, May 18, according to Kharkiv regional authorities..On May 17, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser at Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, posted photos on Telegram showing Ukrainian military officials, including the head of the Kharkiv garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Melnyk, examining damaged Russian vehicles and ammunition in Pytomnyk. Melnyk documented evidence that Russian forces had used “prohibited weapons,” Gerashchenko said. Credit: Armed Forces of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Why Pinduoduo, Baozun, and Didi Stocks Rallied Tuesday

    In the face of a far-reaching correction and ongoing bear market for technology companies, some of China's most widely followed stocks staged a broad relief rally on Tuesday. Like many technology stocks, these issues had fallen to multi-year lows, as investors considered a resurgence of the pandemic in China, an ongoing government regulatory crackdown, and the uncertainty of the overall economic picture. China's Vice Premier Liu He, the country's top economic advisor, appeared at a symposium Tuesday, and said after the event that Beijing would support companies that are central to the digital economy in China.

  • US intel shows Russians fear Mariupol abuse will backfire

    The U.S. has gathered intelligence that shows some Russian officials have become concerned that Russian forces in the ravaged port city of Mariupol are carrying out grievous abuses, a U.S official familiar with the findings said Wednesday. The Russian officials are concerned that the abuses will backfire and further inspire Mariupol residents to resist the Russian occupation. The U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the Russians, who were not identified, also feared that the abuses will undercut Russia's claim that they’ve liberated the Russian-speaking city.

  • Russia's war is not against Ukraine but NATO, Chechen leader claims

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov admitted Tuesday that Russia is facing “difficulties” in its deadly campaign in Ukraine and claimed the war is actually a fight against NATO.

  • Age of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The ties that bind the global economy together, and delivered goods in abundance across the world, are unravelling at a frightening pace.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGRussia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • There's an amazing new rap sheet on Trump

    Trump's new company has filed a list of Trump failures he'd rather you forgot about.