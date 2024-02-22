Texas factoring company files for bankruptcy liquidation

Texas factoring company GNET files for bankruptcy liquidation on Wednesday. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Genesis Networks Telecom Services LLC, also known as Genesis ATS (GNET), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

The company, which was founded in 2005, offered financing solutions for small and midsized companies, lists its assets as up to $50,000 and its liabilities as between $100 million and $500 million, according to the petition filed Wednesday. Genesis Funding, which states it’s a “one-stop shop for fast financing,” according to its website, has up to 49 creditors and maintains that no funds will be available for unsecured creditors once it pays administrative fees.

FedEx Supply Chain Logistics of Carrollton, Texas, and Arris Solutions Inc. of Austin, Texas, are listed as creditors, although no amounts are listed in the bare bones petition.

According to court documents, GNET, which was founded by James Goodman, has been involved in a number of lawsuits over the past three years, including a Chapter 7 filing involving one of its affiliates, Arris Solutions Inc. The suit, filed by FedEx against GNET in October 2023, alleges the company engaged in a “protracted and multifaceted scheme to defraud the company of more than $67 million dollars.”

Tina Younts is listed as the executive assistant on the bankruptcy petition.

A creditor’s meeting has been set for March 19.

