Texas fast-food hamburger chain to open in Anderson this summer: What you need to know.

Whataburger held a groundbreaking event on March 27, to celebrate the construction of its upcoming restaurant at 2900 N. Main St. in Anderson and surrounding communities such as Greenville, Mauldin, Boiling Springs, Easley, Spartanburg, and Duncan.

Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed this summer.

Whataburger's Operations Leader, Preston Hughes, announced that the upcoming restaurant in Anderson will have an "open-concept dining room and a state-of-the-art kitchen to serve guests."

Anderson area officials, from left: Glenn Davis, John Wright, Jr. Preston Hughes of Whataburger, Tommy Dunn, Greg Elgin, and Tommy Davis, join in a groundbreaking shoveling the sand moment during the Whataburger Anderson location groundbreaking ceremony in Anderson S.C. Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Hughes estimates the restaurant will "create over 750 new jobs in the greater Upstate area this year."

"We have already hired some amazing leaders ready to provide extraordinary hospitality around the clock," he said.

Whataburger has already started recruiting team leaders and members.

Community leaders on Whataburger

Officials, community leaders, and Whataburger executives attended the event and expressed excitement about the upcoming addition to the city's fast food scene.

The company gave residents a taste of what customers can expect from the upcoming restaurant by offering classic Whataburgers with fresh ingredients and signature toppings from its food truck.

Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator tries out a hamburger during the Whataburger Anderson location groundbreaking ceremony in Anderson S.C. Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Anderson location is one of several to open in South Carolina, adding to the 1,008 locations in 15 states. Greenville location is expected to open first around June, then others two weeks apart in Boiling Springs, Mauldin, and Anderson.

District Five County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn expressed his excitement over the arrival of another excellent establishment, saying, "Welcome to the family."

Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns also added that Anderson is attracting not only food industry chains but also other businesses from all around the country.

"This shows that Anderson is recognized as one of the best places to travel to in the United States," he said.

About Whataburger

Harmon Dobson opened a burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, in August 1950. He aimed to create a burger so delicious that customers would say, "What a burger!"

Today, Whataburger has grown into a popular fast-food chain with over 1,000 locations across 15 states.

Known for its iconic orange-and-white striped building and famous burgers.

Customers can customize their burgers with different toppings and condiments.

The restaurant also offers a variety of menu options, such as chicken sandwiches, breakfast items, salads, boneless wings, and milkshakes.

"We are a gathering place and a family tradition for millions of customers and an example of pride, care, and love for the communities we partner with and serve," Hughes said.

