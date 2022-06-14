TEXAS GIANT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE INTRODUCES SUMMER TRIPLE PLAY WITH $3 COCKTAILS ALL SUMMER LONG

Willie's Signature Frozen Favorites and Frosty Brews to Help Texans Keep Cool All Summer Long for Just $3 Each

HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse is helping Texans keep cool all summer long with the introduction of the Willie's Summer Triple Play: $3 Frozen Ritas, $3 Frozen Jack & Cokes, and $3 Draft Beers are available now through August 30, 2022, at all 19 Willie's locations throughout the state.

Willie's signature Frozen Jack & Coke is an icy spin on the classic cocktail. Willie's Frozen Ritas, available in strawberry and regular (traditional citrus) flavors, are made with El Hacienda 40 Proof Tequila, fresh strawberries, and lime. The quintessential Texas icehouse boasts an extensive domestic, imported, and craft draft beer menu: Every Willie's location offers Bud Light, Dos XX, and Michelob Ultra, while most feature Shiner Bock, Blue Moon, Saint Arnold's, Karbach, Coors, Corona, Yuengling, and Miller on draft as well.

To-go drink specials will also make backyard picnics and other gatherings more fun: Willie's is offering $3 To-Go Frozen Drinks, along with ½-price Half Gallon and ½-price Gallon To-Go Ritas.

It's been a busy few months for Willie's, who also recently introduced Willie's Fire & Icehouse, an original German-style lager created for Willie's. The cold and crisp Fire & Icehouse also supports a big-hearted cause: 25 cents of every Fire & Icehouse beer sold will go directly to local fire departments. Seasonal menu additions are also turning heads: the savory new B.L.T.A. sandwich and the definitively Texan Seasoned Smoked Gouda Burger are brand-new scratch-made options ideal for summer, while fan favorites including the Mac & Cheese Brisket Balls, Willie's famous Campechana, and the Frozen Watermelon Margarita are all also back.

Texas spends summer at Willie's, where mouthwatering menus, sprawling open-air patio spaces, and genuine friendliness have drawn families together for almost three decades. Retractable glass garage doors facilitate easy movement between outdoors and Willie's colorfully decorated interior, rooted in vintage-inspired nods to the Texas icehouse tradition. Outside, games, massive flat-screen TVs, and ample seating beckon, providing plenty of room for relaxing, watching a game, and reconnecting with loved ones over classic Texas comfort food always made from scratch, served with inspired craft cocktails, local brews, and more.

ABOUT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE

At Willie's Grill & Icehouse, everyone belongs. Started in 1993 as a humble burger joint in Houston, Texas, Willie's has grown into a Texas institution with 19 locations statewide, beloved by millions as the family's favorite place to unwind. At Willie's, arcade games await the kids and young at heart, while wide-open giant garage doors reveal ample patio spaces with sandboxes and plenty of room to play and relax. Juicy burgers piled high with fixings anchor the gargantuan menu of delicious Texas comfort food, promising something for everybody. For locations, hours, menus, and more, visit www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Austin, rachel@hometownsocial.net

