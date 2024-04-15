What is the Texas homestead exemption and how can it lower my taxes? Here's what to know.

Homeowners or prospective buyers in Texas likely have heard of the state's homestead exemptions that affect property taxes. However, for as useful as the exemption can be, it is important to understand how it works to navigate how to qualify for it.

Here's everything you need to know about a homestead tax exemption in Texas.

What is a Texas homestead exemption?

According to the Texas Comptroller, the government body tasked with collecting state tax revenue, a Texas homestead exemption is, in its most basic sense, a tax break for qualifying individuals.

There are a variety of sections to the homestead exemption. However, the most important is found in section 11.13(b) of the state’s tax code. There, it states that it is required that public school districts offer a $40,000 exemption on “residence homesteads” located within their districts. That essentially means that properties that serve as a primary residence will get this exemption.

How do you qualify for a homestead exemption?

The general homestead exemption has a very wide qualifying range, and most homeowners should be able to qualify at their primary residence.

The only barrier for qualification is that an individual is required to possess an ownership interest in the property and use it as a primary place of residence. This means the exception cannot be used for a second dwelling or a vacation residence.

“A homestead can be a separate structure, condominium or a manufactured home located on owned or leased land, as long as the individual living in the home owns it. A homestead can include up to 20 acres, if the land is owned by the homeowner and used for a purpose related to the residential use of the homestead,” as described on the Texas Comptroller's website.

How to apply for a homestead exemption

The process for applying for a homestead exemption is generally basic, although some steps can vary in different counties. The steps to apply are as follows:

Visit the tax appraisal website for your county to find any specific instructions. Fill out a copy of the “Application of Residential Homestead Exemption” — or Property Tax Form 50-114 — from your local appraisal district. Submit the form to your district — this is where application steps may vary, so pay close attention to what your district requires.

Why are property taxes in Texas so high?

Because Texas does not have a state income tax, the state largely relies on property taxes to fund public projects like schools, roads, etc.

For this reason, Texas looks to taxing property owners more heavily as a way of accumulating necessary public funds.

The homestead exemption is one of a handful of tax deductions linked to homeownership. Texas provides other exemptions for military veterans, disabled persons, homeowners over 65, etc.

