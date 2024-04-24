Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024

Texas Instruments Incorporated beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.21, expectations were $1.06. TXN isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Dave Pahl: Welcome to the Texas Instruments First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Dave Pahl, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Rafael Lizardi. For any of you who missed the release, you can find it on our website at ti.com/ir. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website. In addition, today's call is being recorded and will be available via replay on our website. This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TI's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the notice regarding forward-looking statements contained in the earnings release published today, as well as TI's most recent SEC filings, for a more complete description.

Today, we'll provide the following updates: First, I'll start with a quick overview of the quarter. Next, I will provide insight into first quarter revenue results, with some details of what we are seeing with respect to our end-markets. Lastly, Rafael will cover the financial results, give an update on capital management, as well as share the guidance for the second quarter of 2024. Starting with a quick overview of the quarter: Revenue in the quarter came in about as expected at $3.7 billion, a decrease of 10% sequentially and 16% year-over-year. Analog revenue declined 14% year-over-year, and Embedded Processing declined 22%. Our Other segment declined 33% from the year-ago quarter. Now I'll provide some insight into our first quarter revenue by end-market.

Revenue declined sequentially across all of our end-markets. Our results reflect the current environment, as customers continue to reduce their inventory levels. Similar to last quarter, I'll focus on sequential performance, as it is more informative at this time. First, the industrial market was down upper-single digits. The automotive market was down mid-single digits. Personal electronics was down mid-teens. Next, communications equipment was down about 25%. And lastly, enterprise systems was down mid-teens. Rafael will now review profitability, capital management and our outlook. Rafael?

Story continues

Rafael Lizardi: Thanks Dave, and good afternoon everyone. As Dave mentioned, first quarter revenue was $3.7 billion. Gross profit in the quarter was $2.1 billion, or 57% of revenue. From a year ago, gross profit decreased primarily due to lower revenue and to a lesser extent, higher manufacturing costs associated with reduced factory loadings and our planned capacity expansions. Gross profit margin decreased 820 basis points. Operating expenses in the quarter were $933 million, flat from a year ago and about as expected. On a trailing 12-month basis, operating expenses were $3.7 billion, or 22% of revenue. Operating profit was $1.3 billion in the quarter, or 35% of revenue, and was down 34% from the year-ago quarter. Net income in the first quarter was $1.1 billion or $1.20 per share.

A robotic arm in the process of assembling a complex circuit board - showing the industrial scale the company operates at.

Earnings per share included a $0.10 benefit that was not in our original guidance, primarily due to the sale of a property. Let me now comment on our capital management results, starting with our cash generation. Cash flow from operations was $1 billion in the quarter and $6.3 billion on a trailing 12-month basis. Capital expenditures were $1.2 billion in the quarter and $5.3 billion over the last 12 months. Free cash flow on a trailing 12-month basis was $940 million. In the quarter, we paid $1.2 billion in dividends, and in the past 12 months, we returned $4.8 billion to our owners. Our balance sheet remains strong with $10.4 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of the first quarter. In first quarter, we issued $3 billion in debt.

Total debt outstanding is now $14.3 billion with a weighted average coupon of 3.8%. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $4.1 billion, up $84 million from the prior quarter and days were 235, up 16 days sequentially. For the second quarter we expect TI revenue in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.95 billion and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.25. We continue to expect our effective tax rate to be about 13%. In closing, we will stay focused in the areas that add-value in the long-term. We continue to invest in our competitive advantages, which are manufacturing and technology, a broad-product portfolio, reach of our channels, and diverse and long-lived positions. We will continue to strengthen these advantages through disciplined capital allocation and by focusing on the best opportunities, which we believe will enable us to continue to deliver free cash flow per share growth over the long-term.

With that, let me turn it back to Dave.

Dave Pahl: Thanks, Rafael. Operator, you can now open the lines for questions. In order to provide as many of you as possible an opportunity to ask your questions, please limit yourself to a single question. After our response, we'll provide you an opportunity for an additional follow-up. Operator.

See also

40 Best Business Schools in the World for 2024 and

10 Best Performing Biotech ETFs in 2024.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.