Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Looking at Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Texas Instruments is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$7.7b ÷ (US$32b - US$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Texas Instruments has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Texas Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Texas Instruments, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 42% where it was five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Texas Instruments have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 93% return. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Texas Instruments does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

