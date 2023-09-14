Is Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Texas Instruments's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2023 Texas Instruments had debt of US$11.2b, up from US$7.24b in one year. However, it does have US$9.55b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.67b.

How Healthy Is Texas Instruments' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Texas Instruments had liabilities of US$2.71b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$12.3b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.55b as well as receivables valued at US$1.96b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.49b.

Since publicly traded Texas Instruments shares are worth a very impressive total of US$149.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. But either way, Texas Instruments has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Texas Instruments has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.17. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 31.8 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. But the bad news is that Texas Instruments has seen its EBIT plunge 16% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Texas Instruments's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Texas Instruments recorded free cash flow worth 59% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Texas Instruments's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But we must concede we find its EBIT growth rate has the opposite effect. All these things considered, it appears that Texas Instruments can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Texas Instruments (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

