Texas Instruments prices $1.4 billion of investment grade notes

·2 min read

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (March 7, 2023) – Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of two series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $1.4 billion. The notes consist of the following:

  • $750 million of 4.900% senior unsecured notes due March 14, 2033; and

  • $650 million of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due March 14, 2053.

TI expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on March 14, 2023.

Barclays Capital Inc.; BofA Securities, Inc.; and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the notes is made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or, in the alternative, from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by toll-free phone: (888) 603-5847; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, by toll-free phone: (800) 294-1322; or MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, by toll-free phone: (877) 649-6848.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades.

TXN-G

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-prices-1-4-billion-of-investment-grade-notes-301765229.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

