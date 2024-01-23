Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,864.60
    +14.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,905.45
    -96.36 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,425.94
    +65.66 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.27
    -7.11 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,029.40
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1420
    +0.0480 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2692
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2420
    -0.0930 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,845.55
    +338.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.73
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Texas Instruments (TXN) reported revenue of $4.08 billion, down 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion, representing a surprise of -0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Analog: $3.12 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Other: $205 million versus $228.49 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change.

  • Revenue- Embedded Processing: $752 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $825.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.

  • Operating Profit- Analog: $1.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion.

  • Operating Profit- Other: $58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$142.52 million.

  • Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $195 million compared to the $254.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Instruments here>>>

Shares of Texas Instruments have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement