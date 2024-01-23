Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Texas Instruments (TXN) reported revenue of $4.08 billion, down 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion, representing a surprise of -0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Analog : $3.12 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.

Revenue- Other : $205 million versus $228.49 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change.

Revenue- Embedded Processing : $752 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $825.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.

Operating Profit- Analog : $1.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion.

Operating Profit- Other : $58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$142.52 million.

Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $195 million compared to the $254.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Texas Instruments have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

