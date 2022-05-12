U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.75
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,682.00
    -61.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,941.75
    -28.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,714.40
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.08
    -1.63 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.20 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4090
    -0.5390 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,120.13
    -4,193.22 (-13.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.19
    -120.50 (-16.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Texas law that allows users to sue social networks for censorship is now in effect

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
d3sign via Getty Images

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals has paused the temporary injunction on controversial law HB 20, which another court blocked from taking effect last year. As Houston Public Media notes, the state introduced HB 20 last year after high-profile conservatives, including Donald Trump, were blocked on social media websites. Under the law, users will be able to sue large social media platforms with more than 50 million active monthly users such as Facebook and Twitter if they believe they were banned for their political views. HB 20 also prohibits social networks from removing or restricting content based on "the viewpoint of the user or another person."

Trade industry groups NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) managed to secure an injunction against the law last year. They argued that HB 20 would lead to the spread of misinformation and hate speech on social networks and that it also violates the websites' First Amendment rights. The federal judge overseeing the case agreed that social networks have the right to moderate content under the First Amendment and also said that parts of the law are "prohibitively vague."

In a hearing for the appeal filed by Texas, the state's lawyers argued that social media platforms are "modern-day public squares." That means they can be required to host content that they deem objectionable and are banned from censoring certain viewpoints. The 5th Circuit judges sided with Texas, with one even telling the trade groups during the hearing that social networks like Twitter are not websites but "internet providers" instead.

NetChoice counsel Chris Marchese called HB 20 "an assault on the First Amendment" and "constitutionally rotten from top to bottom" on Twitter. The trade groups plan to appeal immediately, but for now, HB 20 is fully in effect.

A federal court blocked a similar law in Florida last year after the judge ruled that it violates Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that shields online platforms from liability for what their users' post. Florida also appealed that decision, which will be decided by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta is reportedly axing some Reality Labs projects

    Meta’s Reality Labs division, home to its hardware efforts and other metaverse initiatives, will be cutting some of its projects, according to Reuters.

  • OpenSea's new measures hope to crack down on fake NFTs

    The largest NFT marketplace has been bombarded with counterfeits.

  • A law inviting Texans to sue social media companies over 'censorship' is back

    A controversial Texas law that would open social media companies up to lawsuits from aggrieved users just notched a surprise win. A trio of federal appeals court judges issued the ruling Wednesday, which pauses a temporary injunction that blocked the law from taking effect last year. The law, HB 20, would prohibit tech platforms from removing or restricting content based on "the viewpoint of the user or another person" or "the viewpoint represented in the user's expression" — some extremely broad criteria with a lot of room for interpretation.

  • 'Mini Motorways' suddenly arrives on Nintendo Switch

    Three other titles got a surprise release on the console after Nintendo's Indie World showcase.

  • Google Maps adds an ‘Immersive View’ of major cities

    Google Maps is getting an "Immersive View" that will offer users digitally rendered looks at major US cityscapes, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told the audience at Google I/O developer conference on Wednesday.

  • Bird will use Google's AR tech to promote good scooter etiquette

    The next time you use a Bird scooter in a city where the company supports VPS, its app will prompt you to use your phone’s camera to scan the surrounding area.

  • Google teases its next generation of AR glasses

    More than a decade after Google Glass made a debut at I/O 2013, Google is working on a set of wearable augmented reality glasses.

  • Google's Matter smart home standard is launching this fall

    Google plans to launch the Matter smart home standard this fall, quickly connecting new devices using Fast Pair.

  • Intel engineers, led by a Congressional hopeful, demand a union

    Intel may be facing its largest unionization effort, as hundreds of engineers appear to be seeking a better work/life balance.

  • Google's latest security upgrades include virtual credit cards

    Google has unveiled a host of security improvements at I/O, including virtual credit cards to help protect your payments.

  • Senators rebuke U.S. trade chief over lack of consultation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A contingent of six U.S. senators led by Democrats on Tuesday chastised U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai about her handling of negotiations on COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, saying she had failed to consult them. The members of the Senate Finance Committee, including Chairman Ron Wyden and two other of Tai's fellow Democrats, said in a letter https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/05102022%20USTR%20Consultation%20and%20Transparency%20Letter.pdf she had not complied with requirements to inform and consult them. The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa reached a compromise on May 3 that could lead to a broader World Trade Organization deal on intellectual property rights on COVID vaccines aimed at increasing vaccine production in developing countries.

  • The Rush: Bucks stun Celtics in Boston, Grizz maul Warriors with 39-point win

    The Bucks went on an 11-2 run down the stretch, waging a late comeback to beat the Celtics 110-107 in Boston to take a 3-2 series lead. In the Western Conference, the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies shocked the Warriors, leading by 55 points at one point, ultimately getting the 134-95 to stave off elimination, pushing the series to Game 6. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic accepted his second consecutive NBA MVP Award with help from a special guest, Nets GM Sean Marks comments on the importance of commitment and availability when asked about Kyrie Irving’s future in Brooklyn, Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud contracts COVID and blames a unique WNBA policy for her infection while the Cleveland Guardians are forced to cancel their game against the White Sox due to the spread of COVID among the team and Brewers star Christian Yelich writes himself into the MLB history books, hitting for the cycle for a third time. Plus, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers are going Hollywood with “Rise,” a film about their incredible life story that drops on Disney+ on June 24.

  • Hunter Biden investigation: Grassley, Johnson demand answers on possible recusal of DOJ, Delaware officials

    Two GOP senators demanded answers on whether officials involved in the Hunter Biden investigation have recused themselves due to potential conflicts of interest.

  • Sonos Ray is the company's most affordable soundbar yet at $279

    The Ray is Sonos’ most compact and inexpensive soundbar, which arrives June 7th. At $279, it’s not competing on price with bargain options like Roku’s $130 Streambar. But in an advance demo earlier this week, it was clear that the Ray is a powerful soundbar that will provide a massive upgrade over just about any TV’s built-in speakers.

  • Supreme Court abortion leak investigation and the curious case of Clarence Thomas and Co.

    The leak of a draft abortion opinion should be investigated, but what about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife is an election denier?

  • Pixel Buds Pro are Google's first earbuds with active noise cancellation

    Google's Pixel Buds Pro not only offer ANC, but they'll soon support spatial audio from compatible Pixel devices.

  • GOP state legislators move to police social media

    Republican state legislators across the country are eyeing new restrictions on the type of content that major social media companies can police. In the absence of federal action on tech reforms, the state-level proposals are leaving industry experts worried about a patchwork of regulations and a flood of litigation. Legislators in at least 18 states…

  • Google open-sources skin tone research to improve inclusivity

    Google is making its skin tone research widely available as part of its effort at creating more ”responsible AI.”

  • Texas’ social media law is what real censorship looks like

    Elon Musk has preached free speech on Twitter, but now he's looking at a real threat to free speech.

  • Breece Hall's college coach explains why Jets rookie RB's insane production will continue in NFL

    Iowa State's Nate Scheelhaase knows Breece Hall's production won't stop as he transitions to the NFL.