Texas Lawyer Names the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson No. 1 Personal Injury Firm

·4 min read

Texas legal community selects Dallas trial litigation team for courtroom excellence

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Readers of Texas Lawyer magazine have selected The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson as the best plaintiffs' personal injury law firm in North Texas.

The trial litigation boutique led by firm founder Frank L. Branson earned the No. 1 distinction in the "Best in 2021" reader survey compiled by Texas Lawyer, the state's longest-running legal publication.

"We fight every single day for people who have been injured by dangerous products and negligent behavior by powerful corporate interests," Mr. Branson said. "This ability to obtain justice for individuals is what motivates us, and it's extremely rewarding to see our hard work and commitment recognized by our peers and judges in Texas."

The complete "Best of 2021" awards listing is published as part of a special edition of Texas Lawyer.

In addition to having two jury verdicts in the 2020 VerdictSearch Hall of Fame, the firm has been named Elite Trial Lawyers Product Liability Law Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal and the National Trial Lawyers twice since 2019.

"Our success is a real team effort, and each one of the attorneys on our team approaches his or her work with passion and creativity," said firm attorney Debbie Dudley Branson.

Mr. Branson was recently named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list for the 21st year and has been honored by Best Lawyers in America every year since 1987. Super Lawyers magazine has listed him among the Top 10 lawyers in Texas every year since 2007 and among the Top 100 since 2003. He has been featured in Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: Most Powerful Business Leaders." For 2021, the Texas Bar Foundation recognized him as the Ronald D. Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award for a trial lawyer who has demonstrated high ethical and moral standards and exceptional professional conduct, thus enhancing the image of the trial lawyer.

The "Best of 2021" honor recognizes the entire Branson trial team, which includes:

  • Debbie Dudley Branson is a veteran trial lawyer who is known for her skill analyzing jury pools and framing winning arguments. In addition to being a key member of the Branson team, she has held numerous leadership positions within governmental, political, business and legal organizations at the national and regional level. She is a past President of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, was Chairman of the Board of Managers at Parkland Hospital 2012-2016, and received the 2016 Linz Award for her civic/humanitarian efforts for the city of Dallas.

  • Tim Newsom is a trial lawyer with a long string of significant verdicts and settlements in personal injury and commercial litigation, including contract disputes and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA). With more than 29 years of experience, he is the vice president of the Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (TEX-ABOTA). He is a past President of the Amarillo Area Bar Association and is a recipient of the Bob Black Bar Leaders Award. Mr. Newsom has been recognized every year since 2005 as a Texas Super Lawyer in Plaintiff's Personal Injury and was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America.

  • Trial lawyer John Burkhead is a committed advocate for individuals in high-stakes personal injury. In addition to extensive experience representing individuals who have suffered catastrophic personal injuries, he recently prevailed in high-profile litigation on behalf of individuals who were held against their will by a chain of psychiatric hospitals. The judgment is not entered yet, but the jury finding would allow a multimillion-dollar award.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, personal injury, commercial air crashes, electrical and gas explosions, and truck and auto catastrophic injury. To learn more about the firm visit www.flbranson.com.

Media Contact:
Robert Tharp
800-559-4534
robert@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-lawyer-names-the-law-offices-of-frank-l-branson-no-1-personal-injury-firm-301395511.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

