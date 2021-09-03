U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Texas Lawyer's 'Best of 2021' Edition Honors Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson

·2 min read

Firm earns Best Family Law Firm in Dallas honors

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) has earned top honors in Texas Lawyer's "Best of 2021" edition as the best Family Law firm in North Texas.

ONDA earned the No. 1 ranking based on votes by readers of Texas Lawyer newspaper.

"We strive for the best outcomes for our clients facing family law disputes," said ONDA partner Brad LaMorgese. "We are honored when others recognize that we put our clients first."

In addition to the Texas Lawyer recognition, the firm has earned some of the legal industry's highest honors. That includes the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes name partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson for their Family Law work. Mr. Orsinger for his Appellate practice, and Mr. Anderson for his work in Family Law Arbitration.

Firm partners William M. Reppeto III, Brad M. LaMorgese, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Holly Rampy Baird and R. Porter Corrigan also earned 2022 Best Lawyers recognition for representing individuals in Family Law. Mr. LaMorgese received additional honors for his Appellate practice, and Ms. Bennett for her work with clients in Family Law Mediation.

In addition to the individual recognition, ONDA has been singled out in the U.S. News/Best Lawyers – Best Law Firms listing.

ONDA also solidified its national reputation with more Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers honorees than any other law firm for the third consecutive year last year.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-lawyers-best-of-2021-edition-honors-orsinger-nelson-downing--anderson-301369226.html

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

  • UPDATE 2-Walmart's wage bump signals pressure to raise pay in industry battle for labor

    Walmart Inc's move on Thursday to give 565,000 of its U.S. store workers raises of at least $1 puts the spotlight on the industry's tight, competitive labor market as the all-important holiday shopping season is set to kick off. Retailers hire tens of thousands of temporary workers across the country to keep up with crowds of people in stores and online, paying competitive wages and offering benefits. "The biggest challenge for retailers going into the holiday season is going to be how do they get the sales associates and the warehouse workers in position to fulfill demand," said Greg Portell, lead partner in the global consumer practice of consultancy Kearney.

  • Disney World's Top Rival Is Ready to Cash In on Halloween

    Halloween is eight weeks away, but don't tell Universal Studios theme park operator Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) that it's too early to go creepy for cash. With locals clamoring for stuff to do (and now a new rival getting in on the scare maze), it's all treats and hopefully no tricks for Comcast's Universal Orlando resort.

  • Inside New York’s ‘body shops’ that exploit ex-prisoners to drive down wages

    Workers are often given no safety equipment and no training for dangerous jobs, but a new law would provide protections ‘Body shops operate in the shadows, with no accountability,’ one union leader said. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock For years, nonunion labor brokers in the New York City construction industry have targeted workers who have recently been released from prison and are under parole supervision or other court surveillance programs, in a move that many say ensures low wages and

  • Tyson Foods, unions strike deal over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc said on Friday that labor unions have agreed to support its requirement for U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, and the company will offer new benefits to workers including paid sick leave. Companies have been working to incentivize employees to get vaccinated through bonuses and other benefits as the highly contagious Delta variant drives an increase in U.S. coronavirus infections. In some instances, employees who do not get shots face penalties like higher insurance costs.

  • Mortgage broker pleads guilty to stealing nearly $5 million in refinancing loans, using money to buy watches and jewelry

    A disbarred lawyer-turned mortgage broker has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $5 million in refinancing loans, using it to buy dozens of watches and piles of jewelry, instead of paying off his clients’ original mortgages. Brent Kaufman, 50, of Commack, N.Y., admitted that on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2019, he listed his own bank account number on paperwork submitted to new lenders informing them where to send the money. As a result, Kaufman’s clients were unknowingly left with two mortgages on their homes.

  • 'QAnon shaman' reaches plea deal in Jan. 6 riot case

    The so-called "QAnon shaman" has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court records.

  • U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors. In a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also charged promoter Glenn Arcaro and his firm Future Money Ltd with fraudulently receiving more than $24 million in "referral commissions" and other sums as BitConnect's top U.S. promoter.

  • At least 13 killed in NYC in historic flooding from Ida

    At least 13 people, including a toddler, were killed in New York City overnight as Ida battered the area and flash flood waters quickly filled basement apartments.

  • Walmart bumps up hourly wages for 565,000 workers by $1 ahead of holidays

    Walmart said on Thursday that it plans to raise wages for more than 565,000 store workers by at least $1 an hour, as the all-important holiday shopping season is set to kick off in the middle of a desperate labor crunch across the country. With its third wage investment over the past year, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage is now $16.40, Walmart U.S. Chief Executive John Furner said in a memo to staff. Workers in Walmart's frontend, food & consumable and general merchandise departments will receive the higher wages, effective Sept. 25, Furner said.

  • Man who confronted reporter covering Ida on live TV arrested

    Video​ of Tuesday's incident shows NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reporting from the Mississippi coast when a man gets out of a white pickup truck and charges at him during a live broadcast.

  • NW Indiana family files suit after 5 relatives die in NC tubing accident

    A La Porte family is grieving the loss of four relatives while still waiting to see if one will be found after a tubing accident in North Carolina.

  • Get vaccinated, French pupils told as they go back to school

    Twelve million French children, who returned to school from their summer break on Thursday, wearing masks, were told by head teachers and President Emmanuel Macron that they should get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Police searching for suspect in Wyandotte road rage

    Wyandotte police are searching for a suspect in what is being called an incident of road rage that was caught on tape.

  • Mum's tribute to daughter, 12, who took her own life 'after being raped and bullied’

    Semina Halliwell died on 12 June after spending four nights in hospital.

  • Rockwell Automation $50,000 Donation Supports Red Cross Efforts Following Hurricane Ida and Afghanistan Events

    MILWAUKEE, September 2, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation has made a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support the organization’s Hurricane Ida disaster relief efforts and humanita...

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist's arrest in Hawaii

    A 24-year-old Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii with a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was spelled “Maderna," according to court documents. In order to bypass Hawaii's 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card to the state's Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu Aug. 23 on a Southwest Airlines flight, the documents said. “Airport screeners found suspicious errors ... such as Moderna was spelled wrong and that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware,” Wilson Lau, a special agent with the Hawaii attorney general's investigation division, wrote in an email to a Delaware official who confirmed there was no vaccination record for the woman under her name and birth date.

  • Islamic State 'Beatle' pleads guilty to murdering U.S. hostages

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A British-born man who was a member of a team of Islamic State militants in Syria nicknamed "The Beatles" and accused of beheading American hostages pleaded guilty on Thursday to eight U.S. criminal charges including lethal hostage taking and conspiracy to support terrorists. London-born Alexanda Kotey is one of two Islamic State members who were held in Iraq by the U.S. military before being flown to the United States to face trial on terrorism charges. Appearing before U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis at a hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, Kotey pleaded guilty to the murders of U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

  • More than 45 dead after Ida's remnants blindside Northeast

    A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers and tornado damage Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars. In a region that had been warned about potentially deadly flash flooding but hadn't braced for such a blow from the no-longer-hurricane, the storm killed at least 46 people from Maryland to Connecticut on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. At least 23 people died in New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said.

  • Palm Beach County School Board will face 'discipline' for mask mandate, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

    Florida's governor said Thursday he expects Palm Beach County School Board members to be disciplined by the state for keeping the school district's universal mask mandate in place for students.