U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,520.98
    -14.45 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,114.42
    -254.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,384.04
    +20.52 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.48
    -8.57 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    -1.10 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -36.40 (-1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.44 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3650
    +0.0430 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1490
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,006.79
    -4,587.77 (-8.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.31
    -159.64 (-11.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Texas Right to Life website exposed job applicants' resumes

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

Anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life exposed the personal information of hundreds of job applicants after a website bug allowed anyone to access their resumes, which were stored in an unprotected directory on its website.

A security researcher told TechCrunch that the group's main website, built largely in WordPress, was not properly protecting the file storage on its website, which it used to store resumes of more than 300 job applicants, as well as other files uploaded to the website. The resumes contained names, phone numbers, addresses, and details of a person's employment history.

The website bug was fixed over the weekend, a short time after details of the leak were posted on Twitter. The group's website no longer lists any of the exposed files.

"We are taking action to protect the concerned individuals," said Kimberlyn Schwartz, a spokesperson for Texas Right to Life told TechCrunch, referring to those who "sought and circulated the information."

When asked, Schwartz would not say if the organization planned on informing those whose personal information was exposed by its security lapse.

Texas Right to Life sparked anger when last week it publicized a "whistleblower" website that encouraged Texas residents to report when someone might be seeking an abortion in violation of the state's restrictive new abortion law. The law allows anyone to sue someone seeking an abortion, or anyone "aiding and abetting" an abortion after six weeks. That provision has been widely interpreted as targeting doctors who perform these procedures, but also potentially anyone who gets involved, such as contributing money or driving a friend to a clinic.

It didn't take long for the "whistleblower" website to be flooded with fake tips, memes, and Shrek porn in protest. The site briefly fell offline Thursday, which coincided with an activist releasing an iOS shortcut to help anyone pre-fill the website's form with fake information.

But by the weekend, GoDaddy, the company hosting the website, told Texas Right to Life that the site violated its terms of service and gave the group 24 hours to find another host. It did — briefly — by way of Epik, a web host that helped other controversial sites like far-right social networks Gab get back online. But that didn't last long either.

As of Monday, the "whistleblower" website pointed to Texas Right to Life's main website.

The far right’s favorite registrar is building ‘censorship-resistant’ servers

 

Recommended Stories

  • Man called out after proposing ‘selfish’ relationship idea to his girlfriend

    A man called out his friend for being a hypocrite to his fiancée. He shared the story on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. His friend Nick refused to marry his girlfriend Sophie unless she agreed to an open relationship. He wanted an open relationship so he could see Anna, a girl from college who he always had a thing for. Eventually, Sophie agreed, but when she decided to see other people, Nick accused her of cheating. "Now the issue is that Nick showed up at my house last weekend with a suitcase absolutely livid and asked to crash on my couch" . "He said Sophie had gone out to dinner and had sex with a male model and that she was cheating because he hadn't had the chance to see Anna and it was unfair for her to see someone so much hotter than Anna". "I basically laughed at him and told him this is exactly what was going to happen. That he was being selfish expecting Sophie not to see anyone or to see people less attractive than her". "He went off on me for not being supportive and stormed out and is trying to turn our friend group against me for not supporting him". Reddit users thought Nick got exactly what was coming to him. "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," a person wrote

  • Texas anti-abortion group’s website to report providers goes dark for a second time

    Hosts tell Texas Right to Life that whistleblowing on abortion law violated terms of service agreements

  • Column: The national cavalry has come to help Newsom. But anti-recall effort is still mostly a California fight

    Biden, Harris and others weigh in. But the campaign hasn't set Democrats across the country on fire.

  • Texas Abortion Snitching Site Now Shares Web Host With Far-Right Extremists

    Epik — which has worked with InfoWars, 8chan and Gab — is hosting the abortion "whistleblower" portal after it was booted by GoDaddy.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sued ahead of signing of law tightening state’s already strict voting rules

    "We cannot allow our democracy to be undermined by these blatantly illegal voting restrictions aimed at disenfranchising communities of color and voters with disabilities," says Texas Civil Rights Project attorney.

  • Kentucky special session on COVID-19 starts with many lawmakers not wearing masks

    With most members not wearing masks, the Kentucky House of Representatives kicked off a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly Tuesday morning to deal with the state’s surging COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Zendaya Turns Heads at the <i>Dune</i> Premiere in Paris, Plus Kristen Stewart, Sebastian Stan and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • White House pours cold water on Biden's hints about meeting with Afghan refugees

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki tamped down expectations Tuesday about a meeting with President Joe Biden and Afghan refugees.

  • Fordham LB Ryan Greenhagen's 31 tackles against Nebraska set an NCAA Division I record

    Greenhagen was credited with an additional tackle on Monday after a teammate said that a sack had been wrongly credited.

  • NXIVM's Second-in-Command Helped Build a Culture of Abuse, Survivors Say

    NEW YORK — Three days after Ivy Nevares told a Brooklyn jury last fall about the lasting pain that the NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere had inflicted on her, she got a phone call. The caller did not want to talk about Raniere, who had just been sentenced to 120 years in prison. He called, according to a letter Nevares later sent to a judge, with a warning: Do not talk about Nancy Salzman. “I felt intimidated and, after the call, was deeply upset for days,” Nevares wrote. Sign up for The Morning n

  • Florida’s healthcare system is in pandemic crisis . Who will come to its rescue? | Opinion

    In the year and a half since its savage debut in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has stretched our healthcare system nearly to the breaking point.

  • Candidates swarm Southern California, with a week to go before recall election

    Newsom teams up with prominent Democrats, as Republican front-runner Larry Elder held rallies in Castaic and Thousand Oaks.

  • How to make the most of that Instant Pot you just bought

    Here's a guide to how to use an Instant Pot, plus tips and tricks, as tested by Engadget editors.

  • Minnesota State Patrol deleted texts, emails after George Floyd protests

    Minnesota State Patrol officers deleted texts and emails following last summer's protests over the murder of George Floyd, according to a court transcript published last week.Why it matters: The purge makes it "nearly impossible to track" the behavior of State Patrol officers, according to the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is suing the department on behalf of journalists who say they were targeted and harassed during the protests. Stay on top of the latest market

  • Belarus protest leader given 11 years in prison

    Maria Kolesnikova, who lead mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, was sentenced to 11 years in jail on Monday (September 6).The 39-year-old was detained after ripping up her passport, an attempt to stop Belarusian security forces from deporting her in a standoff at the Ukrainian border in September. She and another senior opposition figure, Maxim Znak, were charged with extremism and trying to seize power illegally. They both deny wrongdoing, with Kolesnikova calling the charges "absurd." Znak was sentenced to 10 years in prison.The pair were held in glass cages ahead of the verdict. Kolesnikova raised her handcuffed hands to make her trademark heart sign and smiled for the cameras.The musician-turned-politician became one of the faces of a large opposition movement during the country's presidential election in August 2020.Protesters claim the vote was rigged in an effort to prolong Lukashenko's grip on power.She is one of three women, all political novices, who joined forces to front the election campaign against him, after higher-profile male candidates were barred from standing.Lukashenko, who vehemently denies electoral fraud, has been in office since 1994.He has faced fresh Western sanctions in recent months, after launching a violent crackdown on his opponents.The trial, which began last month, was closed to the public on national security grounds.The European Union denounced the verdict, while Britain's foreign minister called it an assault on defenders of democracy.The circumstances of the case, the investigators and the witnesses have not been disclosed.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks show of strength, risking backfire

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro got a rousing reception from tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital Tuesday in an Independence Day show of support for the right-wing leader embroiled in a feud with the country's Supreme Court. Bolsonaro, in an address inaudible to many in the crowd far from the loudspeakers, lashed out at the high court and said the nation can no longer accept what he characterized as political imprisonments — a reference to arrests ordered by Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Bolsonaro has called on the Senate to impeach de Moraes, who has jailed several of the president's supporters for allegedly financing, organizing or inciting violence or disseminating false information.

  • Being James Bond (UK Trailer 1)

    Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15 year tenure as James Bond. Including never-before-seen archival footage spanning from Casino Royale to No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead up to his final performance as the iconic secret agent.

  • LGBTQ advocacy group fires president for helping scandal-hit Cuomo

    Alphonso David, the president of Human Rights Campaign, was fired after a report said he had advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment allegations.

  • Fauci on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘The optimal regimen will ultimately be that third shot’

    Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told NPR that a third booster shot will become the norm.

  • Giants concessions workers vote to strike over health care, safety, pay

    Oracle Park concessions workers could go on strike at any time.