Texas Medical Liability Trust ("TMLT") NOTICE OF DATA PRIVACY EVENT

PR Newswire
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Medical Liability Trust, on behalf of itself and its affiliates, Texas Medical Insurance Company, Physicians Insurance Company, and Lone Star Alliance Inc., a Risk Retention Group (collectively "TMLT") is providing notice of a recent data privacy event that may have affected the personal and protected health information related to certain individuals. At this time, there is no evidence of any identity theft or fraud occurring as the result of this incident. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of TMLT's highest priorities and TMLT takes this matter very seriously.

On October 12, 2022, TMLT identified suspicious activity within our environment. TMLT immediately took steps to secure our network, and launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Through the investigation, TMLT determined that an unauthorized actor may have had access to certain systems between October 2, 2022 and October 13, 2022. As a result, certain files within these systems and information therein may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor during this incident. Based on the investigation, TMLT conducted a detailed review of the data involved to determine the type of information present and to whom it related.

TMLT determined that the following information may have been subject to unauthorized access during this incident: Social Security number, driver's license number/government issued identification, financial account information, medical treatment and diagnosis information, and health insurance information. Once we determined whose information was impacted, address information was compiled for the impacted individuals, for purpose of providing notice. TMLT is providing individuals with notice of this incident whose information was impacted. TMLT also notified the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Office for Civil Rights and required state regulators. Individuals who think their information may have been impacted by this event may contact (866) 869-2082 for more information between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except holidays, or visit https://hub.tmlt.org/tmlt-blog/notice-of-data-privacy-event.

TMLT encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. TMLT is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348

1-888-766-0008

www.equifax.com

Experian

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com

TransUnion

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016

1-800-916-8800

www.transunion.com

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-medical-liability-trust-tmlt-notice-of-data-privacy-event-301779299.html

SOURCE Texas Medical Liability Trust

