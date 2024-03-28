Texas Mutual grant presentation

Mar. 27—Texas Mutual Insurance Company will present a $100,000 grant to Odessa College Thursday to support the college's safety institute which provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public.

The presentation will be in the Saulsbury Campus Center foyer.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Texas Mutual has given a $100,000 grant to the college to support its safety training program. The initial grant in 2019 was used to establish the safety institute, a news release said.