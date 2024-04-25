Texas named Best State for Business for record-breaking 20th year

Apr. 24—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday celebrated Texas again being named the Best State for Business — for a record-breaking 20 years in a row — in an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive magazine of the nation's leading CEOs.

"Texas truly is the Best State for Business and stands as a model for the nation," Abbott said in a news release. "Freedom is a magnet, and Texas offers entrepreneurs and hardworking Texans the freedom to succeed. When choosing where to relocate or expand their businesses, more innovative industry leaders recognize the competitive advantages found only in Texas. The nation's leading CEOs continually cite our pro-growth economic policies — with no corporate income tax and no personal income tax — along with our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce, easy access to global markets, robust infrastructure, and predictable business-friendly regulations. Our great state offers room for businesses of all sizes to grow and their employees to thrive as we build a bigger, better Texas for the next 20 years and beyond."

The Best State for Business ranking is determined in an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive magazine of CEOs' assessments of each state's business climate, workforce, and quality of life. Texas has topped the nation every year since Chief Executive began the ranking.

Governor Abbott recently celebrated other record-smashing economic milestones for Texas, including:

— Texas winning the Governor's Cup for a record 12th year in a row for attracting the most job-creating business relocation and expansion projects in the nation;

— The Texas economy growing faster than the nation as a whole for six quarters in a row;

— Texas adding the most jobs in the nation over the past 12 months; breaking all previous records for total Texas jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force; and adding more than 2.3 million jobs in Texas under Governor Abbott's leadership.