Texas oil and gas production records tumbled in 2023

Apr. 9—AUSTIN — The state's major energy industry reached new peaks last year with records set for both oil and gas production.

The Railroad Commission regulates the Texas oil and gas industry and tallies production reports submitted by operators.

Oil production hit a record 92 billion barrels in 2023, which was 51 million barrels more than the previous record.

Operators produced 01 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2023, beating the previous record by more than 13%.

"These production records are beyond impressive and reflect how Texas continues to provide reliable domestic production for the nation," Wei Wang, RRC Executive Director, said in a news release. "As the state's oil and gas regulator, the RRC is committed to our critical mission supporting Texas' economic growth that benefits Texans. Production taxes collected from the oil and gas industry pay for our schools, highways and the state's Rainy Day Fund. The Commission will continue its hard work to ensure the state remains at the forefront of the energy sector."