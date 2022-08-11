Texas Oncology and Superior HealthPlan Launch Point-of-Care Decision-Support Platform Trapelo(R) to Inform Oncologists' Use of Molecular Testing and Improve Patient Access to Precision Oncology

The rapidly changing field of precision oncology presents a significant challenge to alignment between oncologists, labs and payers on what's appropriate for cancer patients. Trapelo curates the data and enables real-time alignment and concordance with national guidelines, streamlining the process for all stakeholders.

FT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Today, Trapelo Health announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Texas Oncology and Superior HealthPlan aimed at bringing the latest advancements in precision oncology to more cancer patients throughout Texas. Trapelo curates the precision test order information and enables real-time alignment and concordance with national guidelines, streamlining the process for all stakeholders.

Texas Oncology, a practice with more than 500 physicians, first implemented Trapelo in 2019, and has been using the Trapelo platform to assist doctors in keeping pace with rapidly changing molecular testing guidelines allowing them to make more informed testing decisions. By streamlining molecular testing order entry in real time, Trapelo enables the practice to maintain consistency and compliance with guidelines in comprehensive genomic sequencing.

As part of the collaboration, Superior HealthPlan, a managed healthcare company that serves 1.7 million Texas residents, has been coordinating with Texas Oncology through the Trapelo platform to provide leading edge precision oncology decision support with more efficient processes. Trapelo went live in July with Superior HealthPlan and marks the first time the company has proactively collaborated with both oncologists and molecular labs through a single clinical-decision-support platform.

Steven Paulson, M.D., president and chairman of the board at Texas Oncology, says, "The complexities of precision oncology, starting with molecular testing, exacerbate the challenges in aligning with payer policies and guidelines. This initiative with Trapelo and Superior Health is a significant step toward easing those challenges. Texas Oncology is committed to being a leader in the appropriate use of new medical advances to help cancer patients in our community-based practice, including the use of precision oncology. We're impressed with the ease-of-use of Trapelo and the standardization it brings to improving biomarker adoption that supports patient access to the right treatments. Now, in collaboration with payers like Superior HealthPlan we are aiming to raise the bar in providing precision oncology to patients across the state."

Story continues

"The complexities of treating cancer continue to rise. By collaborating with Texas Oncology through Trapelo, Superior HealthPlan can see with greater clarity that our members are receiving the precise testing they need based on their specific conditions," noted David Harmon, M.D., chief medical director at Superior HealthPlan. "This, of course, can lead to better patient access to the treatments that are most likely to benefit them, lowering costs, and giving every patient a better chance at a positive outcome."

Genomic testing and precision treatments are routinely offered by specialists in academic medical centers, but about 80% of cancer patients across the US are treated outside of those institutions and within their own community setting. Community oncologists see all types of cancer patients covered by a myriad of insurance plans, making it difficult for them to keep pace with rapid advances in genomic testing and apply them appropriately. Meanwhile, prior-authorization requirements can amplify these decision-making complexities, often causing treatment delays. Trapelo offers easy-to-use, real-time, clinical decision support to ease this burden.

Trapelo gives oncologists a single point of clinical decision support and order management for molecular testing and can be inserted directly into the practice workflow. It presents the relevant biomarkers and testing options based on both practice and payer preferences then forwards selected test orders, along with necessary coding requirements, to the lab. The result is near real-time alignment with appropriate testing of all necessary biomarkers in accordance with guidelines and payer policy that can enable faster turnaround times for testing which benefits patients.

"Our vision has always been to improve patient access to precision oncology through collaborations between oncologists, payers and labs," explains Clynt Taylor, president of Trapelo Health. "Thanks to the leadership at Texas Oncology and Superior HealthPlan, as well as participating labs, we are giving patients access to the most appropriate treatment options for their cancer by paving the way for an efficient process for all stakeholders."

Lori Brisbin, vice president of precision medicine at Texas Oncology added, "This collaboration is a model for the effective, scalable use of molecular testing using an evidence-based technology solution that aligns the interests of practices, labs and payers while putting patients first."

To learn more about how Trapelo supports alignment between practices, labs and payers, download the whitepaper www.trapelohealth.com/the-battle-royale-in-cancer.

About Trapelo Health: Trapelo Health, an indirect subsidiary of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO), is an information technology company on a mission to address the challenges that result from rapid changes in the science, technology and business of next-generation cancer care. Its product, Trapelo, is a win-win solution for doctors, labs and payers that need real-time, evidence-based information and full transparency to make patient-based decisions faster. As part of this commitment, Trapelo is the lead sponsor of the Precision Medicine Podcast a media platform that brings together industry leaders to help accelerate the effective use of precision medicine for cancer care. Twitter @PMPbyTrapelo and on LinkedIn.

About Texas Oncology: Texas Oncology is an independent private practice with more than 525 physicians and 210 locations across the state. Meeting the oncology needs of Texans for more than 35 years, the practice includes Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Colon and Rectal Specialists, Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists, Texas Urology Specialists, Texas Infusion & Imaging Center, and Texas Center for Interventional Surgery. As a lead participant in US Oncology Research, Texas Oncology played a role in the development of more than 100 FDA-approved therapies. For more information, visit www.TexasOncology.com.

About Superior HealthPlan: Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with nearly 4,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

Media contact:

Karan Cushman

Head of Brand and Marketing

Trapelo Health

kcushman@trapelohealth.com

207.975.5257

LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE: Trapelo Health





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/708961/Texas-Oncology-and-Superior-HealthPlan-Launch-Point-of-Care-Decision-Support-Platform-TrapeloR-to-Inform-Oncologists-Use-of-Molecular-Testing-and-Improve-Patient-Access-to-Precision-Oncology



