Texas property appraisals are coming; here's how to protest your latest property valuation

Spring appraisal notices are on the way to homeowners, and like years past they are sure to be a mixed bag. What we know already is that the median market value of homes in the county declined about 7%.

For homeowners, high or low appraisals could be a point of contention with the state. Because of this, it is possible to protest your appraisal in hopes of receiving a more favorable one. For those seeking to go this route here’s what you need to know.

Can I protest my latest property tax valuation?

According to the Texas Comptroller's website, anyone is eligible to protest their property tax valuation as long as they do so within the timeline provided to them by the state — usually 30 days after the valuation is sent to the property owner.

"You may protest if you disagree with the appraisal district value or any of the appraisal district's actions concerning your property. If you are dissatisfied with the ARB's findings, you have the right to appeal the ARB's decision," the website clarifies.

How do I protest my latest property tax valuation?

If you want to protest your district’s appraisal of your property, you will be required to fill out and submit a completed Notice of Protest Form. You will also be required to present any additional information to your county’s Appraisal Review Board.

According to the state, the information you will provide on the Notice of Protest Form includes:

Your contact information, address, and property description

Your appraisal district account number

Reasons for protesting

Your discerned value of your property and any additional information

The type of hearing you would prefer (in-person, by telephone, or a written affidavit)

Your preferred method of receiving a notice of hearing (mail, certified mail, or email)

Your signature

When is the Filing Deadline?

If you are planning to contest your appraisal, it’s better to do so as soon as possible. This is because the deadline to file a protest in Texas is May 15, or within 30 days after the appraisal district sent the appraisal letter — whichever occurs later.

It is very important to note that the aforementioned 30-day countdown will start when the assessment district mails your assessment letter to you — and not when you receive it.

If you miss the mentioned deadline it could mean that you are forced to give up your right to protest your property’s taxable value.

Some of the only exceptions to the deadline are if you are serving in the military or traveling due to work. In these cases, you are eligible to file for a late property tax protest.

What happens after I protest my latest property tax valuation?

Once you have submitted your tax valuation protest form, you will receive a written notice detailing the time, place, and subject matter of both an informal and formal hearing.

Informal hearings are where most value disputes are settled and during them the property owner must make a cohesive and effective argument for why their valuation should be changed.

In a formal hearing, property owners and appraisers will speak before a three-member review panel that was selected to hear the appeal in a formal hearing. After the panel is held a decision on the fate of the property will be made.

It is worth noting that thorough research and evidence must be provided during both the informal and formal hearings, should there be both.

