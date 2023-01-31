TEXAS PROPERTY TAX LIENHOLDERS ASSOCIATION HELPS PROPERTY OWNERS WITH TAXES

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of February 1, Texas property owners' taxes become delinquent if not paid, and with that comes a hefty penalty fee. "In 2021, more than half of the $184M in property tax loans helping Texans were originated by Texas Property Tax Lienholders Association (TPTLA) members," says TPTLA president Trey Rome, founder and CEO of Home Tax Solutions.

The TPTLA organization helps Texas homeowners by upholding the ethical conduct of its loan industry members and its standards are above those required by federal and state laws. TPTLA represents the interest of investors, lenders, and service providers related to Texas tax loan originations and promotes the benefit of the loans as reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets.

TPTLA helped more than 7,500 Texas property owners last year. Board members meet monthly and are now active legislatively discussing statewide issues that affect Texans.

Some examples of how TPTLA helped Texans with commercial and residential property tax problems across the state are: helped a small business retain ownership of a shopping center, assisted a single mom pay back taxes, and aided a cancer survivor in paying his property taxes.

As the new president of TPTLA, Trey Rome is responsible for the organization, awareness, educational opportunities, and public information that promote knowledge of the crucial benefits of property tax loans for Texans.

"Property tax lenders exist to help Texas property owners from facing additional penalties and expenses by providing options for paying their unpaid property taxes," said Rome.

With so many questions about the economy and with property taxes on the rise, it is expected that Texans will need more help paying their property taxes in 2023. "We must maintain high integrity and ethical standards for property owners to find help," added Rome.

"Texans seeking a property tax loan should check if the company is a TPTLA member, a Better Business Bureau (BBB) member, and check its Google reviews," added Rome.

One of Rome's main principles, when he founded Home Tax Solutions, was setting high moral standards for all associates. To that fact, HTS has won the BBB Award for Excellence for the past four years as well as the Award for Ethics.

