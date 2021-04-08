U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,090.70
    +10.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,423.71
    -22.55 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,796.56
    +107.72 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.24
    -0.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.17
    -0.60 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.00
    +15.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.30 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    -0.0130 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2490
    -0.5810 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,752.27
    +879.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.18
    +27.49 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.48
    +31.16 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 29, 2021

Texas Roadhouse, Inc
·1 min read
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until May 6, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 6172236.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457


