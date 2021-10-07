U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.50
    +37.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,580.00
    +289.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.50
    +143.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +17.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.23
    -0.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5520
    +0.0280 (+1.84%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    -1.18 (-5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4900
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,083.73
    -518.38 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,312.63
    +49.53 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,071.90
    +76.03 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on October 28, 2021

Texas Roadhouse, Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (929) 526-1599 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until November 4, 2021 by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 for international calls. The passcode is 963633.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 650 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457


