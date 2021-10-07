Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on October 28, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.



Listeners may also access the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (929) 526-1599 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until November 4, 2021 by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 for international calls. The passcode is 963633.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 650 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Michael Bailen

502-515-7298

Media

Travis Doster

502-638-5457



