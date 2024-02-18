Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a good week for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 9.6% to US$148. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$4.6b and statutory earnings per share of US$4.54. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Texas Roadhouse after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Texas Roadhouse from 23 analysts is for revenues of US$5.28b in 2024. If met, it would imply a decent 14% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 22% to US$5.57. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.30 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 12% to US$144, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Texas Roadhouse, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$165 and the most bearish at US$105 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Texas Roadhouse shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 14% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.8% per year. So although Texas Roadhouse is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Texas Roadhouse's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Texas Roadhouse going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Texas Roadhouse that you need to take into consideration.

