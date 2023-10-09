Texas Roadhouse, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TXRH) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Texas Roadhouse's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Texas Roadhouse

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Texas Roadhouse is:

27% = US$299m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Texas Roadhouse's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Texas Roadhouse has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Texas Roadhouse was able to see a decent net income growth of 17% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing Texas Roadhouse's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 19% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Texas Roadhouse is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Texas Roadhouse Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Texas Roadhouse has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 46% (or a retention ratio of 54%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Texas Roadhouse is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 46% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Texas Roadhouse's future ROE will be 30% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Texas Roadhouse's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

