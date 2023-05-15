Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Texas Roadhouse's (NASDAQ:TXRH) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Texas Roadhouse is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$333m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$588m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Texas Roadhouse has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.7% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Texas Roadhouse compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Texas Roadhouse here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 81% more capital into its operations. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Texas Roadhouse has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Texas Roadhouse has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 88% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

