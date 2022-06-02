U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.14
    +7.91 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,751.99
    -61.24 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,093.52
    +99.06 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,868.05
    +13.23 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.60
    -0.66 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.40
    +22.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.33 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    +0.0065 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9200
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    +0.0060 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7850
    -0.3490 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,031.16
    -1,138.30 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.52
    +4.88 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Texas State University releases new findings on COVID vaccine hesitancy

Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC)
·3 min read
Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC)
Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC)

The first survey was done in partnership with TAMACC and Your Shot Texas

BUDA, Texas, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professors at Texas State University conducted a survey of 255 Texas residents aged 18 to 25, who identified as Hispanic, in early March and found that doubt about the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness was the main reason for hesitancy, which they also found was greater among women than among men.

Survey results showed that there was a correlation between higher levels of education and hesitancy in getting the vaccine. Respondents said that they equally got their information from both English and Spanish-language sources, but they trust news in English more. About 43% of the respondents said they felt confident in taking the shot themselves. Only 32% said they felt comfortable giving the vaccine to children.

This becomes increasingly important as the COVID-19 numbers spike again nationwide and healthcare experts worry about a new wave of infections.

The Texas Department of Health reports 1.75 million confirmed cases of COVID in the state just since the beginning of 2022. There have also been 11,499 fatalities since January. And while Hispanics are getting vaccinated at a higher rate than non-Hispanics, there is room for improvement. Especially when Latinos work in essential fields, are exposed at a higher rate, and have less access to quality healthcare.

According to the latest figures as of the beginning of April, 65% of Latinos in Texas have been vaccinated. That means that there are 35% who still haven’t taken the shot, according to the Keiser Family Foundation.

The Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) will continue its campaign to fight misinformation and provide Texans with the confidence they need to take the shot. Utilizing the findings from the TXST research will help us determine messaging and delivery to combat the COVID-19 virus.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” said TAMACC Foundation Chairman J.R. Gonzáles. “We really need to get our community as close to 100% vaccinated as possible. We don’t want to go back to the death and social and economic destruction that the first two years of COVID brought.”

TAMACC will soon publish more findings on its website. “We’re going to be releasing information throughout the summer,” Gonzáles said, adding that there would be additional research and message testing.

The award-winning research – one of six peer-reviewed projects chosen by Health Scholar Showcase, part of TXST’s Translational Health Research Center–also found that a family’s influence had more impact than the opinion of religious leaders or the politics surrounding COVID. That’s why the campaign should target women and college-educated Texans in both English and Spanish.

“Previous studies from the Nielsen Consumer Research show that Latinas make a majority of health-related decisions in the household. This survey found they are more hesitant than males to get the vaccine for themselves or their children,” said Texas State Professor Jennifer Scharlach, who conducted the study along with Dr. Prisca Ngondo, and Dr. Vanessa Higgins Joyce.

TAMACC’s efforts to get more Hispanics vaccinated, in coordination with Your Shot Texas, will continue throughout the summer and include educational webinars in English and Spanish, presentations for chamber members and partners, PSAs for AM and FM radio, social media posts, podcasts, and an online toolbox with resources.

TAMACC, a statewide nonprofit umbrella organization for Hispanic chambers and business organizations, will share tools with its members and industry leaders. There will also be webinars scheduled to share the information and coordinate efforts in rural Texas cities.

CONTACT:
J.R. Gonzales
TAMACC
512-289-3758
jrgonzales@tamacc.org


Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff: Boy, 8, killed as man shoots randomly at cars

    An 8-year-old boy visiting South Carolina from New Hampshire was shot and killed by a man randomly firing a gun at passing cars from woods near his house, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham died Sunday, a day after he was struck in the neck by a bullet while riding on a rural road in Florence County, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, was arrested in the woods and charged with murder, attempted murder and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said.

  • Order mistake ends with Steak ‘n Shake staffer ‘brutally attacked,’ Florida cops say

    “As the victim fell to the ground, the suspects continued to kick her head.”

  • Union Members Ratify Four-Year Agreement with Arconic

    Union Members Ratify Four-Year Agreement with ArconicPR NewswirePITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members ratified a new, four-year master contract with Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) covering roughly 3,400 workers in Davenport, Iowa; Alcoa, Tenn.USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said that workers showed solidarity to win substantial economic and contract language improvements for Arconic employ

  • Asian man beaten over sexual assault allegations in viral video says he 'never forcibly touched' anyone

    The Asian man who was seen in a viral video being beaten at a New York City subway and accused of sexual assault said he “never forcibly touched any individual” in a new interview. The video that was received by Asian Crime Report from an Instagram follower was first shared on Twitter. The 35-year-old videographer who shot the video allegedly claimed that one of the attackers said that the Asian man tried to sexually assault a woman in a subway car.

  • Singaporean TikToker goes on Dior shopping spree after salesperson ignored her mom for looking 'poor'

    A Singaporean woman and her mother went on a shopping spree at a Dior boutique after her mother said she was disrespected by a sales associate who disregarded her for dressing “poor.” Amjea, also known as @nahtyourbby on TikTok, shared a video on May 17 where she explained that her mother returned from a Dior store empty-handed after a sales associate “left her standing there” and “refused to show her the things she was asking for.” Amjea speculated that the designer apparel sales associate most likely did not assist her mother because they receive sales commissions and might have believed that her mother was “poor” due to the way she dressed.

  • Stripped of Qualified Immunity, Derek Chauvin Gets Sued

    Derek Chauvin, murderer of George Floyd, sits in federal prison, where he’ll be for at least the better part of the next two decades. He belongs there, for obvious reasons that we don’t need to rehash in this space. He no longer has the badge, gun and impunity afforded violent cops like him, which he used to snuff out Floyd’s life. But George Floyd wasn’t the only person Derek Chauvin hurt while he ran the streets of Minneapolis. Floyd may have been the only one he extinguished, but there were o

  • Utah County Gripped by Bizarre Accusations of Murder and Cannibalization of Kids

    Utah County Sheriff, Utah County AttorneyA wild QAnon conspiracy theory that has followers convinced progressives rape and eat kids has bubbled into a small county in Utah.Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who is running for re-election, is calling for the immediate removal of the county sheriff, Mike Smith, over a bizarre report implicating Leavitt in a “ritualistic” sex ring known for “cannibalizing young children.” The 151-page report, which was released by the sheriff Wednesday among law e

  • Complaint: McDonald's intentionally sold Muslim family bacon

    Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Massachusetts intentionally put bacon on a fish sandwich that a Muslim woman had ordered for one of her children, a civil rights organization said Wednesday. The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a discrimination complaint on the woman's behalf with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. “McDonald’s employees willfully added bacon to the complainant’s food in an effort to offend, humiliate, and cause distress to complainant and her young children.”

  • Column: Live with a gun owner? Researchers say that makes you less safe

    "Living with a handgun owner is associated with substantially elevated risk for dying by homicide," concludes a Stanford University study of nearly 18 million Californian adults over a 12-year period.

  • Attorney: Amber Heard Cannot Afford to Pay $10.4 Million in Damages to Johnny Depp, Plans to Appeal

    Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredhoft, believes her client has "excellent grounds" to appeal the verdict. Attorney: Amber Heard Cannot Afford to Pay $10.4 Million in Damages to Johnny Depp, Plans to Appeal Alex Young

  • Teen arrested after recruiting others for Berkeley High mass shooting and bombing plot

    Police in Berkeley on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who actively recruited other high school students to participate in a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High.

  • Father & son pastors charged with multiple child sexual assaults in Wisconsin

    Two former pastors from Merrill, who are father and son, are facing numerous felony charges related to sexual assault of children.

  • Life returns to Shanghai streets after brutal two-month Covid lockdown

    Joggers, commuters and groups of elderly people practising tai chi returned to the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday after a brutal Covid lockdown in China’s most populous city began to be lifted for the first time in more than two months.

  • Miami Beach doctor arrested for allegedly attempting to purchase 12-year-old as a sex slave

    A former resident at Miami Beach’s Mount Sinai Medical Center was arrested and charged for an attempted sex trafficking of a young girl. Alan Li, who was fired from Mount Sinai and arrested on May 12, was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor under 14 and attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. An investigation of the 26-year-old began on March 12 after a woman from Ohio, an escort whom Li met through a dating site, contacted federal agents to report Li’s search for underage girls in Miami.

  • Texas business making custom caskets for 19 Uvalde victims

    Trey Ganem, who runs SoulShine Industries, met with the families of the victims so he could learn about their interests and incorporate them into special designs like superheroes, TikTok or dinosaurs.

  • Voices: My daughter was killed by a shooter. None of us want Republicans’ thoughts and prayers

    There are clear, proven ways we can change gun laws and social media laws to prevent these kinds of tragedies. I’m tired of being told ‘now isn’t the time’ to talk about them

  • 4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead

    A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people Wednesday at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The spate of recent gun violence across the country, including the killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school eight days ago by an 18-year-old gunman carrying an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, has led to Democratic leaders amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns, while Republicans are emphasizing more security at schools.

  • Police pursuit ends with fatal shooting of driver; Hopewell deputy, others involved

    The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Temple Avenue near Fort Lee

  • Amber Heard's lawyer reveals what actress said right after verdict

    The jury began deliberations Friday afternoon, after six weeks worth of testimony.

  • $10 Million Lottery Winner Sentenced To Life In Prison

    Michael Todd Hill was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend.