Texas Tech grad brings Nepal to Lubbock with food truck

Nepali cuisine, including these dumplings known as Momos, can be found at Street Eats, a Lubbock food truck.

Lubbock's culinary scene recently gained a new international cuisine option, with a Nepalese offering joining the mix after a Texas Tech graduate opened a food truck.

Prabesh KC attended Texas Tech to pursue an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering. Originally from Nepal, KC noticed that while Lubbock offered Indian restaurants, Nepalese food was absent.

"So after I completed my undergrad, I decided to stay back and try to introduce Lubbock to our spices and foods," KC said.

KC's food truck, Lubbock Street Eats, opened in February with a menu of two Nepal and Tibetan options - Keema Noodles and Momos.

Nepali cuisine, including this order of Keema Noodles, can be found at Street Eats, a Lubbock food truck.

Keema Noodles are a noodle dish served with soy chili sauce, ground meat, onions, peanuts and a topping of green onions. Momos, also known as Nepali dumplings, use ground meat, onion, coriander and spices wrapped in flour, then are steamed or fried. The truck offers steamed and fried options, or half an order of each, which are served with sauce and soup on the side.

"Among the items we serve, momos seems to be popular, as it is popular in southeast Asian countries," KC said. "We would like people to know that if they are looking for something to change in taste buds, they should definitely try our food."

People can follow the food truck to see where it will be set up at on Facebook.

This article is part of a series exploring and featuring international cuisines in Lubbock. The upcoming features will cover a new cuisine and a related restaurant or food truck at least once a week. Visit Lubbockonline.com and subscribe to see articles as soon as they are published.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech grad brings Nepal, Tibetan cuisine to Lubbock