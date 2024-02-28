Texas Fires Threaten Nuclear Weapons Facility to Oil Refining

(Bloomberg) -- Rampaging wildfires burning through Texas are threatening oil refining to cattle ranches and prompted the evacuation of the main US nuclear weapon assembly plant.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties as four fires ravaged the Panhandle, burning almost 320,000 acres (1,295 square kilometers). The largest blaze at Smokehouse Creek remained uncontrolled, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Pantex, the main US facility for nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly, evacuated workers and paused operations, according to a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “All weapons and special materials are safe and unaffected,” the plant said.

Although wildfires are not uncommon at this time of year in Texas, the state has experienced a series of disruptive seasons that have caused widespread damage in the Texas Panhandle, a key ranching and meatpacking region. The US cattle herd is already at its lowest in decades and further losses could result in higher beef prices.

“Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days,” Abbott said in a statement. “These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous.”

Officials have ordered residents in the Panhandle cities of Canadian, Fritch and Glazier to shelter in place after high winds made it unsafe for some to travel and evacuate, according to the Texas Tribune.

The disaster proclamation includes Hutchinson County, home to Phillips 66’s Borger refinery. The company didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

