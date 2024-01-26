Texas woman's financial woes turn around after winning $1 million in online scratch-off

A Texas woman who was struggling financially has won $1 million from an online scratch-off game and is now dreaming of a vacation, according to Lotto.com.

The woman, who only wanted to be identified as Deborah C., won $1 million playing a $1,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off game, which she bought online, according to Lotto.com, a digital platform that sells lotto tickets.

Deborah was scrolling through Facebook when she saw an online ad to buy lottery tickets. She started playing online and ordered the scratch-off ticket, Lotto.com said.

"I forgot I had even ordered it," Deborah told Lotto.com. "I got an email saying my ticket was ready to scratch, and I couldn't believe I had won!"

Deborah claimed her prize on Jan. 19 and informed officials at Lotto.com that she had been discussing dream cars and vacations with her sister. They may even take a vacation to celebrate their winnings.

Deborah C $1 million from the $1,000,000 Gold Rush scratch game in Texas on Monday, January 15th.

What is $1,000,000 Gold Rush?

There are 8,189,275 tickets in the $1,000,000 Gold Rush game, which costs $20. There are currently two top prizes of $1 million remaining.

What are the odds of winning?

The overall odds of winning any prize in $1,000,000 Gold Rush are one in 3.98.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: $1 million lotto win turns Texas woman's financial woes around